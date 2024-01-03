Empty Stocking Fund, Jan. 3, 2024

Jan. 2—The Empty Stocking Fund is a long-standing project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.

Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. Applications are closed.

How it works: Applications for funding are vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. Requests can be as much as $2,500 per household depending on the need.

2023 goal: $399,000.

This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services, Gerard's House and a private individual.

To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online by visiting santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican's Empty Stocking Fund c/o The Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, 87504-1827. Cash and coin donations are always welcome. Those can be dropped off at the offices of the newspaper at 150 Washington Ave., Suite 206. Donors can request to remain anonymous.

If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

