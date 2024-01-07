Empty Stocking Fund, Jan. 7, 2024

Jan. 6—The Empty Stocking Fund is a long-standing project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.

Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and must provide documents that provide proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. Applications are closed.

How it works: Applications for funding are vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. Requests can be as much as $2,500 per household depending on the need.

2023 goal: $399,000.

This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services, Gerard's House and a private individual.

To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online by visiting santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican's Empty Stocking Fund c/o The Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, 87504-1827. Cash and coin donations are always welcome. Those can be dropped off at the offices of the newspaper at 150 Washington Ave., Suite 206. Donors can request to remain anonymous.

If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $154.64

Anonymous: $200

Anonymous: $200

Anonymous: $206.19

Anonymous: $250

Anonymous: $257.73

Karin Hall, in memory of Shirley McNally: $100

Bradford Hanson: $103.09

John and Donna Herbrand, in honor of Rosalynn: $100

Margie A. Hicks/The Skyline Salon LLC: $400

Dennis Hudson, in memory of Nancy R. Noble: $500

Kathryn Johnson: $100

Betsy and Tom Jones: $250

Karen Kopel, in memory of Cindi Quirk: $51.55

Jim Koster and Mary Peterson: $1,500

Donna Lanphere: $200

LK Larsen, in memory of Porter Dillon: $150

Martha Lennihan and Paul Thayer: $300

Suzanne and Richard LeSar: $103.09

Kris Leslie-Curtis, in memory of Ed and Shirley Leslie: $515.46

Cumulative total: $387,680.61