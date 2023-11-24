Empty Stocking Fund, Nov. 24, 2023

Nov. 23—The Empty Stocking Fund is a 42-year-old project of The New Mexican. Each year, hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.

Who it helps: Applicants, who must live within 50 miles of Santa Fe and provide documents with proof of their identity, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30 or until we receive 800 applications.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests, meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs and verify the applicant's income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. Requests can be as much as $2,500 per household depending on the need.

2023 goal: $399,000.

This holiday charity project, which began in 1981, is jointly administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, Youth Shelters and Family Services, Gerard's House and a private individual.

To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online by visiting santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican's Empty Stocking Fund c/o The Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Cash and coin donations are always welcome. Those can be dropped off at the offices of the newspaper at 150 Washington Ave, Suite 206. Donors can request to remain anonymous.

If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

To apply: Applications for help are open through Nov. 30 or until we receive 800 applications. People can apply online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking. Applicants who do not have access to a computer can complete an application online at the following locations, free of charge:

* Santa Fe Main Library, 145 Washington Ave.

* La Farge Branch Library, 1730 Llano St.

* Southside Branch Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive.

* New Mexico Workforce Connection, 525 Camino de los Marquez.

Applicants can also call 505-577-4220.

Donations

Mindy and Charles Demott: $25

Rosalind Doherty: $250

David and Lynda Duncan: $4

Yolanda and Abram Eisenstein: $500

Elizabeth Ericson: $20

Feldman Family Charitable Trust: $250

Dwight Finkel: $500

Lamar Fletcher: $1.04

Valerie Frost: $100

Harry Georgeades: $250

Gilbert and Maria Gonzales: $10

Silvia Gonzales, in memory of Henry E. Gonzales: $700

Bernhard Holzapfel: $250

Retired Book Club: $100

Pamela S. Hyde: $1,000

Mary and Robert Johnston: $100

Eileen Joyce: $50

Cumulative total: $13,541.11