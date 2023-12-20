Empty Stocking Fund raises $187,310 to help needy

Dec. 19—Wow! Odessa came through in a big way this holiday season by donating to the Empty Stocking Fund and raising more money than any other Christmas season in the last 29 years.

By Tuesday the fund was at $187,310. The next closest year to raising that amount was in 2014 when the fund ended with $164,000.68. The goal this year was $100,000.

The Empty Stocking Fund, an annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army, provides a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree for needy seniors and children.

Gifts and food were distributed on Monday and Tuesday. The Empty Stocking Fund was given two generous boosts this year in the form of matching grants. The Sewell Family of Companies agreed to match dollar for dollar up to $50,000 and an anonymous longtime Salvation Army supporter also agreed to do the same thing.

That fund hit more than $50,000 on Monday night, which means both $50,000 grants were triggered.

Salvation Army Captain Stephanie Vincent was thrilled with the fundraising effort.

"The community of Odessa, Texas, continues to blow my mind with their generosity. To find that we surpassed our Empty Stocking goal is amazing. This money helps us make sure that so many families in our community don't have to go without this Christmas," she said. "We are truly blessed and we send out a very heartfelt thank you to each person who helped this Christmas season."

This was the 29th year of the Empty Stocking Fund with a $100,000 goal to meet the needs in our community. The Fund helps families who are struggling to make ends meet. Many are single moms and grandmothers trying to raise family in tough economic times. Funds donated to the Empty Stocking stay in Ector County and help local families.

The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has now raised more than $2.42 million. While the deadline to donate was Monday, you can still donate online at tinyurl.com/2p8dhde7

EMPTY STOCKING TOTALS

— Joy White $100

— Shirley Davenport $500

— Wayne Williams $100

— Kristin Whittenburg $25

— Mike Griffis $100

— Renee Henderson Earls $200

— Meredith McKeehan $1,000

— Michelle Urias $25

— Brian Green $500

— Arden and Joy Brasuel $300

— Anonymous $20,000

— Dr. Gregory and Teresa Shipkey $5,000

— Carole Millsap and Laura Houser $100

— Toby and Sondra Eoff $10,000

— Jane Hext $500

— Gail Dickenson $200

— Wood Family Foundation $5,000

— Anonymous $25,000

— Today's total: $68,750

— Previous total: $18,560

— Sewell Family of Companies matching grant $50,000

— Anonymous matching grant $50,000

— Grand total: $187,310

— This year's goal: $100,000

WANT TO HELP?

Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. Both zip codes are 79761.

Donate online at tinyurl.com/2p8dhde7

Donations are currently being matched up to $50,000 total by the Sewell Family of Companies.

Want to know more? Call 332-0738.

WHAT IS IT?

The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $2.24 million.