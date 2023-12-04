Empty trucks allowed through Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów checkpoint

The customs clearance of empty heavy trucks began at the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów checkpoint on the night of 3-4 December.

Details: Empty trucks were allowed to pass at 01:00 Kyiv time (midnight Warsaw time).

As of 07:00 on Monday, 4 December, border guards had cleared 30 heavy vehicles with a total permitted weight of more than 7.5 tonnes to leave Ukraine.

Trucks enter the checkpoint on a general queue basis.

The opening of the Uhryniv checkpoint is the first step in a list of measures to unblock the border, reduce queues and increase the capacity of the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Ukraine hopes that this will allow the blockade to be lifted as soon as possible and provide uninterrupted traffic across the border with Poland.

Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów checkpoint

Background:

On 1 December, the Ministry for Reconstruction of Ukraine and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland agreed to open the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów checkpoint for empty trucks.

On 27 November, the Polish authorities warned of temporary restrictions on the clearance of trucks and buses at the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów border crossing point on the afternoon of 28 November due to repairs. In the evening of 28 November, the checkpoint resumed full operation.

