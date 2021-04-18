Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas

JIM VERTUNO
·1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Emergency responders on Sunday swarmed an area of Austin that includes shops and apartment complexes as they searched for a suspect in the fatal shooting of three people.

Austin police said on Twitter Sunday afternoon that while the suspect is still at large it appears to have been an isolated domestic situation and there isn't a risk to the general public.

Police said the scene is still active and they're still asking nearby residents to shelter in place and report any suspicious activity.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said it has received no reports of other victims.

EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said the first 911 call came in at 11:44 a.m. and that three adults were fatally shot.

Stedman said she did not know the exact location where the three people were killed.

Images from the scene showed a large presence of emergency responders, including dozens of police cars. There are also several ambulances and two SWAT trucks at the scene, and two police helicopters.

The area includes a strip mall containing several retail stores and large apartment complexes situated near wooded rolling hills.

Josh Katzowitz, who had been shopping at the nearby Trader Joe’s, said police and ambulances came “pouring in” to the area as he was leaving. He didn’t hear any shooting.

“The cops had their guns out,” he said. “Some had pistols, some had rifles and they were strapping on bulletproof vests. There were all of a sudden ambulances, sirens and police cars There were cops coming from everywhere.”

Police said a portion of a nearby highway would be shut down in both directions.

___

Associated Press reporter Jamie Stengle in Dallas contributed.

