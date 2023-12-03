EMS: 4 dead, 1 injured in wreck on Texas 130 South

Four people were killed and another hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries following a wreck along the northbound Texas 130 service road in southeastern Travis County, officials said on Sunday.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid the area as the road has been closed for an extended time for an investigation into the wreck near Maha Loop, officials said.

The wreck was first reported at 4:24 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Two STAR Flight helicopters were sent to the scene. The injured person was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center in serious condition. A sixth person involved in the wreck refused treatment, EMS reported.

FINAL Vehicle Rescue 10500blk S SH 130 Svrd NB: Total of 4 deceased on-scene pronouncements have been obtained, 1 transported to St David's South by STARFlight, & 1 refusal. Expect EXTENDED closures for investigation. Continue to avoid this by selecting alternate routes. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 3, 2023

ne person was killed and three people injured in a wreck on Texas 130 South, Austin-Travis County EMS said Sunday afternoon.

Two STAR Flight helicopter were sent to the scene near Elroy Road and medics were performing CPR on three patents, officials said. The wreck was reported around 4:30 p.m.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

