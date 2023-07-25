Two people found dead in west Wichita home, police confirm

Update, 9:37 a.m. — A 58-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were the only two people in the house, Wichita police said. At the scene, Officer Kristopher Gupilan would not say how they died, what their relationship is or whether they were the owners of the house.

Update, 9:14 a.m. — A woman, who said she was the daughter of one of the victims, said her mother ran a daycare for the past eight years out of the Riverside home. Neighbors say the woman was well-liked.

Naomi Duncan has lived across the street from the woman for several years.

“She didn’t know a stranger. Loved the kids.”

Original story

Two people have died in Riverside where EMS was requested, according to a Sedgwick County Emergency Communications supervisor.

It wasn’t clear at around 8:30 a.m. Monday how they died. No one was in custody at that time, the supervisor said.

The call to 911, asking for EMS, came at 7:32 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Woodrow, which is near 13th and McLean Boulevard.