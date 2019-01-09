Is EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (VTX:EMSN) A Cash Cow?

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (VTX:EMSN) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. I will take you through EMSN’s cash flow health and the risk-return concept based on the stock’s cash flow yield, using the most recent financial data. This will help you think about the company from a cash perspective, which is a crucial factor to investing.

What is EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING’s cash yield?

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING’s yield of 3.44% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so.

Does EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING have a favourable cash flow trend?

Does EMSN’s future look brighter in terms of its ability to generate higher operating cash flows? This can be estimated by examining the trend of the company’s operating cash flow moving forward. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a single-digit rate of 8.4%, increasing from its current levels of CHF520m to CHF563m in two years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, EMSN’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 6.1% in next year, to 2.1% in the following year. But the overall future outlook seems buoyant if EMSN can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Low free cash flow yield means you are not currently well-compensated for the risk you’re taking on by holding onto EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING relative to a well-diversified market index. However, the high growth in operating cash flow may change the tides in the future. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I recommend you continue to research EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

