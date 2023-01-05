Do EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's (VTX:EMSN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING (VTX:EMSN). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. In previous twelve months, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's EPS has risen from CHF22.29 to CHF23.83. That amounts to a small improvement of 6.9%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to CHF2.4b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at CHF1.5b. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations over CHF7.4b, like EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING, the median CEO pay is around CHF6.7m.

The CEO of EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING only received CHF1.4m in total compensation for the year ending April 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING is that it is growing profits. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING, but the fun does not stop there. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING that we have uncovered.

