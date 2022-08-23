EMS chief filmed women and girls in station’s bathroom for months, PA official says

At least 11 women and girls were secretly recorded while using the restroom inside a Pennsylvania Emergency Medical Service station, authorities say.

The now-former EMS chief is accused of having hidden the camera in the bathroom for several months.

An investigation began May 24 when a concealed camera was found in the women’s restroom of the Elverson-Honey Brook Area EMS building, according to a news release from the Berks County District Attorney.

Caernarvon Township officers found a small camera hidden in a toiletry bag on the bathroom sink, officials say. The camera could capture audio, images and video.

While taking a report, police spoke with Jason McCully, who was serving as the chief of Elverson-Honey Brook Area EMS. He admitted the toiletry bag was his, according to the news release.

In executing a search warrant for the camera, authorities found “numerous video and digital files,” several of which showed females in “various stages of undress/nudity.”

Eight female victims, including two juveniles, were identified in the recordings, authorities say, and none knew they were being filmed.

On June 15, Berks County detectives served another search warrant at McCully’s home and seized several electronic devices.

Authorities say they found pictures of three more victims in the women’s restroom on McCully’s cell phone. When interviewed, they also said they didn’t know they were being recorded while “in various stages of undress.”

The Berks County Forensic Services Unit is still analyzing the man’s other electronic devices, including computers, hard drives and thumb drives.

Authorities believe the women were filmed between Oct. 26, 2021, and May 24 — a span of about seven months.

McCully was arrested Aug. 22 and faces several charges, including sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography, interception, disclosure of wire/electronic/oral communication, possession of device for intercepting communications and invasion of privacy.

If officials find more victims when analyzing his other devices, more criminal charges may be filed.

Elverson-Honey Brook Area EMS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Aug. 23.

The Elverson EMS station is about 50 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

