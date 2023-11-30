EMS response times, staffing near pre-COVID-19 levels

Ambulances and emergency personnel are arriving sooner to residents in need thanks to improving staffing following the pandemic.

Steve Frisbie, vice president for Emergent Health Partners SW Region/LifeCare Ambulance, said the agency that serves multiple counties has 105 positions with six or seven left to fill.

The number of paramedics and EMTs employed dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a severe problem with response times for emergency calls.

Advance Life Support units require a paramedic as well as an EMT.

During 2020 and 2021, complaints about delays in ambulance response times increased, with some waits exceeding a half hour.

The reliability contract with Branch County requires an ambulance to arrive within 12 minutes on 80% of the priority one calls.

"We're pretty close to being contractually compliant. Sometimes we are just at the time. Other times, we're just below the time. We're much, much closer than we have been," Frisbie said.

In January, the Bronson Fire Department received a LifeCare "safety net" ambulance for calls when LifeCare could not readily respond in its six-township jurisdiction.

Bronson Fire Chief Scott Wilber said, "Our safety net ambulance went on a total of 186 calls in just over 10 months. Out of those, we transported four patients."

"Response times have improved," Wilber said. Bronson returned the ambulance in November.

Staffing in Branch County remains around 70% to 75%.

"A lot of people looking for extra overtime are going to Branch County to work," Frisbie said.

"There's still a lot of agencies across the state and in the nation that are struggling mightily to be able to get staffing," he added.

When Pride Ambulance closed in Kalamazoo County, Frisbie said many of those staff members came to work for LifeCare in Calhoun County.

"We're kind of leading the pack and trying to keep the folks that we have with retention, and to attract new ones," Frisbie said.

LifeCare vice president Steve Frisbie

What helped improve staffing?

Kellogg Community College pre-trained EMTs and then put them through the 15-week certification program. "They've really been putting a good amount of people through," Frisbie said.

Branch County paid tuition for those who wanted to work in the county. LifeCare paid to train the others.

The paramedic programs received some state funding. "That's going to help. Our company's stance is to pay for paramedic training. I don't foresee that changing in the near future at all. We have people in the pipeline now. That wasn't always so," Frisbie said.

The other reason is pay. Last fall, LifeCare increased pay by 20% to retain employees.

Frisbie said, "Paramedics now at the top end of the scale and in the right shift make $90,000 a year."

EMTs start between $54,000 and $55,000 and can make up to $63,000.

With inflation for medical care increasing by 9.2% in the last two years, Medicare increased rates for ambulance companies by 8.7%.

Frisbie said, "While they still don't pay even the cost of providing service, the revenue increase helped us put more dollars into our employees' pockets."

Providing shifts of nine, 12, and only one 24-hour shift helped retain staff. Frisbie said, "We knew we had to change in order to keep people. If not, they'll go to a different job that better meets their work-life balance."

Only Mendon remained on a 24-hour shift. "The crew that works there wanted to keep it. They wanted shorter workweeks," Frisbie explained. "If you're not making some concessions, you're going to find that the employees will go find a work life balance elsewhere," he said.

LifeCare Ambulance is a nonprofit EMS serving all of Branch County. The company serves portions of St. Joseph except for Sturgis and Three Rivers, where fire departments provide ambulance and EMS services.

LifeCare also serves western Calhoun County and parts of Berrien, Kalamazoo, Barry, and Eaton counties. LifeCare became part of Emergent Health Partners in Ann Arbor in 2018.

Emergent serves Albion, Jackson, Monroe, Lenawee, and Huron Valley in separate divisions, with over 1 million people in its coverage area answering over 200,000 emergency calls last year.

