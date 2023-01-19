EMS workers accused of murder make court appearance as Earl Moore's family files suit

Scott Hanken, lawyer for defendant Peggy Jill Finley, appears in court at a preliminary hearing for his client Jan. 19, 2023 in Sangamon County Circuit Court.

Two EMS workers accused of killing a Springfield man by strapping him tightly against a stretcher appeared in Sangamon County Circuit Court Thursday, as preliminary hearings began in a case that has gained national attention.

Peter J. Cadigan, 50, and Peggy J. Finley, 44, both of Springfield, made short second appearances before Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischown to confirm a preliminary hearing for each would be held at 9 a.m. Friday. Cadigan and Finley were first in court Jan. 10 when $1 million bonds were set for each.

The two are accused of killing Earl Moore, Jr. 35, of Springfield on Dec. 18 by strapping him tightly and face down on a stretcher, causing "compression and positional asphyxia," according to Dr. John Scott Denton, a forensic pathologist from Bloomington.

As Cadigan and Finley were in court Thursday, Moore's family announced that they filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Sangamon County court, with civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing the estate. Cadigan, Finley, and LifeStar Ambulance Services, Inc. were listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Crump was scheduled to appear with the family and Springfield NAACP president Teresa Haley at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Edward Unsell, lawyer for defendant Peter J. Cadigan, attends in video a preliminary hearing for his client Jan. 19, 2023 in Sangamon County Circuit Court.

Springfield Police called an ambulance to Moore's residence in the 1100 block of North 11th Street early on the morning of Dec. 18. After initially receiving a call about multiple subjects at the residence with guns, three SPD officers found that Moore was in medical distress after detoxing for several days.

Footage captured by police body cams showed Finley and Cadigan strapping Moore faced down onto a stretcher.

He was pronounced dead at HSHS St. John's Hospital more than an hour after the incident.

Cadigan and Finley were charged with one count of first-degree murder.

According to the criminal complaints filed by Sangamon County state's attorney Dan Wright, Finley and Cadigan should have known that "based upon their training, experience and the surrounding circumstances, that such acts would create a substantial probability of great bodily harm or death."

Finley has worked as a paramedic in the Springfield area for four years. She has four children and six grandchildren.

Cadigan, a father of two children, has worked as an EMT for over 25 years. He and the former ambulance service he worked for, MedicsFirst, Inc., were subjects of a 2010 wrongful death lawsuit.

Cadigan struck and killed seven-year-old Truvonte Edwards, who was riding his bike near the corner of 11th and Phillips streets on April 19, 2008. Edwards died at St. Louis Children's Hospital the next day.

Edwards' mother, Brandy Houston, and father, Matthew Edwards, filed the lawsuit, but a court ruled in 2014 that Cadigan was not culpable for failing to stop in time. A three-judge panel affirmed the decision.

No charges were ever filed against Cadigan in Edwards' death.

Earl Moore jr.

Moore was a manager at McDonald's, 522 W. Jefferson St., for more than 15 years, according to his cousin, Aaron Cutler, though he worked there even longer.

Cutler and his wife, Samantha, lived with Moore at the time of his death.

Moore was a Lanphier High School graduate. He is survived by his mother, Rosena Washington; and sisters Chatara Moore, Mahogany Moore, Shikira Brooks and Ciara Brooks, all of Springfield.

