EMSA responds to multiple cold exposure calls in metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (KFOR) — The colder temperatures are here and EMSA is working to ensure the community is safe.

“Since Friday at midnight in our Oklahoma City service area, we’ve had 7 cold exposure calls and transported 5 patients to the hospital because of their symptoms,” said Adam Paluka , the Chief Public Affairs Officer for EMSA.

EMSA said that’s about three and a half times the number of calls they would usually see during extremely cold weather.

“What our software does is it takes a look at historical data, but it also takes a look back at recent data and it uses that in an algorithm to determine what sort of call types we could expect to see,” said Paluka.

Each storm is different, though. Last week they responded to a lot of car accidents from the ice on roads. This week it’s cold weather related.

“We’re seeing those cold exposure calls, but very little weather related car accidents, just because they’re different,” said Paluka.

EMSA said a majority of cold exposure calls deal with hypothermia and frostbite.

“The first signs of hypothermia are going to be drowsiness, confusion, slurred speech,” said Paluka.

Frostbite on the other hand can start to set in, in just 5 minutes.

“If your fingers, if your lips, if the tip of your nose, if your ears if those aren’t covered and those aren’t able to stay warm, frostbite is going to start to set in,” said Paluka.

Another tip EMSA shared is to remember that if you’re outside for five hours or five minutes, you need to be dressed for the cold weather.

As the cold weather continues to hit the state, the number of cold exposure calls and patients transported to the hospital could change.

EMSA sent the latest numbers as of 11am on Sunday and said “EMSA crews have already responded to 7 cold exposure calls and transported 6 patients” this morning.

