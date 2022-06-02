Emsworth man facing charges after federal officials say he tried to meet 14-year-old girl for sex

Thomas Kastory, 31, of Emsworth, has been charged and is accused of trying to meet a young girl for sex.

The FBI said Kastory went to Heinz Field over the weekend to have sex with a 14-year-old girl he met online, but the teenager was actually an undercover agent.

According to a federal complaint, an FBI agent was posing on social media as a 14-year-old girl when Kastory made contact under the name “$mokeAlot.”

Many of the messages provided in the complaint are very graphic.

Kastory sent photos of his face as well as videos of his private area. He also talked about having sex.

Channel 11 went to Kastory’s house and spoke to his father, who had no comment.

A neighbor said she was not surprised by this news.

“He’s been kind of creepy forever,” said the neighbor.

In the messages, Kastory suggested to meet at Ross Park mall for sex in a restroom or changing room at JC Penney.

“Like that’s creepy. It’s creepy to know he lived across the street from me all these years,” said the neighbor.

The complaint said Kastory then suggested to meet near Heinz Field and go to the girl’s home for sex.

Investigators said Kastory then took a bus to Heinz Field on Sunday where FBI agents were waiting for him and arrested him near the stadium. He confessed he was meeting a girl there for sex. Right now, Kastory is in U.S. custody.

“That would make me happy he goes to jail because he belongs in jail. He’s been doing creepy stuff for a long time,” said the neighbor.

TRENDING NOW:

Woman charged with homicide after 3-year-old boy dies at Pittsburgh hospital Man caught on video vandalizing vehicles inside Downtown Pittsburgh parking garage Monessen schools superintendent facing charges for alleged sexual act with man in parking lot VIDEO: 3 Beaver County Jail corrections officers charged with bringing drugs, contraband into facility DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts