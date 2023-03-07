Emsworth man sentenced after federal officials say he tried to meet 14-year-old girl for sex

An Emsworth man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after officials said he tried to meet with a 14-year-old girl for sex in 2022.

According to the Department of Justice, Thomas Kastory, 32, of Emsworth, took to the internet between April 12 and around the end of May 2022 to knowingly attempt to persuade, induce, entice or coerce minors into sexual activities with him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Emsworth man facing charges after federal officials say he tried to meet 14-year-old girl for sex

The FBI said Kastory attempted to meet up with a 14-year-old girl he met online to have sex, but the teenager was actually an undercover agent.

Officials said an undercover agent posed as the girl for more than a month.

In the messages, Kastory suggested to meet at Ross Park Mall for sex in a restroom or changing room at JC Penney, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint said Kastory suggested meeting with the 14-year-old near Heinz Field before going to the girl’s home for sex. Officials stated Kastory then took a bus May 29, 2022, believing the teen’s parents were out of town and she’d be alone.

FBI agents were waiting for him and arrested him near Heinz Field when he got off the bus. He confessed he was meeting a girl there for sex.

Kastory was convicted of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. He was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervision.

