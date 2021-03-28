EMT in critical condition following fatal crash

Mar. 27—FRANKLIN — One of the emergency medical technicians involved in Thursday night's fatal collision between a car and an ambulance in Franklin was in critical condition Friday.

In addition, state police Friday revealed additional details about the head- on crash that claimed the life of a 49- year- old Willimantic woman.

State police said Dawn Brett, of Lebanon Avenue, Willimantic, died at the scene.

Franklin Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to the scene at approximately 10: 50 p.m. Thursday.

State police said the ambulance, which is owned by American Ambulance Service Inc. of Norwich, was traveling northbound on Route 32 in the area of Pleasure Hill Road in Franklin.

According to state police, the ambulance was being driven by 25- year- old Kyle Ann Bickham of Pequot Drive, Gales Ferry.

Hartford HealthCare East Region Communications Specialist Emily Perkins said Friday Bickham was in critical condition.

She was taken to the William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich, which is owned by Hartford HealthCare.

Brett was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry, which is owned by Roberto Alvarado, southbound on Route 32 in the same area, state police said.

According to state police, the two vehicles collided head- on in the northbound travel lane.

The accident was still under investigation Friday.

In addition to Brett, two other people were injured in the accident, Bickham and a passenger in the ambulance, 39- year- old Thomas Bruner of Crouch Street, Groton.

According to the accident report from state police, Bruner and Bickham were wearing seat belts and lap belts, while it was unknown if Brett was.

Perkins said Friday that Bruner was not listed in their system.

Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief David Wheeler identified Bickham and Bruner as EMTs.

He said the two EMTs were transported to Backus by local firefighters via ambulance.

Wheeler said those two individuals were given advanced life support while being transported to Backus.

Story continues

EMT, Page 4

------

EMT in critical condition following fatal crash

Continued from Page 1

Life Star helicopter was called, but did not respond to the accident because of the weather.

Windham Community Memorial Hospital paramedics assisted with patient care at the scene.

Wheeler said the ambulance was on its side upon the arrival of Franklin firefighters.

He said the vehicle was heavily damaged on the front of the vehicle on the driver's side.

Route 32 was closed at Pleasure Hill Road at 11: 03 p. m. and remained closed until 4: 21 a. m.

State police said both vehicles had " disabling damage" and were towed from the scene.

Follow Michelle Warren on Twitter — @mwarrentc.