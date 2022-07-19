EMT was handcuffed and questioned in Rochester police car before release, lawyer says

The emergency medical technician who was handcuffed by a Rochester police investigator while she tried to attend to a patient was also taken to the police car and questioned in the backseat before being released, according to her attorney.

The attorney, Donald Thompson, challenged claims from the police union, the Locust Club, that the EMT and the investigator came to terms after the incident and a discussion.

"The discussion that was had was in the back of a police car while she was handcuffed," Thompson said.

The altercation between the two, first reported by WHEC-TV (Channel 10), has led to a paid suspension of the investigator, who has not been identified by the city. The police department and the Police Accountability Board are both now investigating.

The Monroe Ambulance EMT, Lekia Smith, is a Black woman. "If she was a petite short white woman, would this have happened to her?" Thompson said. "Absolutely not."

On Monday, the Locust Club questioned why Police Chief David Smith changed the initial response from an administrative transfer to a suspension. The Locust Club statement said, "The incident in question reached a mutually acceptable resolution that day when both the investigator and the EMT were able to jointly discuss the reasons for their actions, and both accepted each other’s explanations."

Thompson said there was no mutually agreeable resolution between the investigator and Smith.

According to WHEC, which obtained a Strong Memorial Hospital video of the EMT being taken away by the investigator: "The investigator’s car was parked in the (Strong Memorial Hospital) ambulance bay in front of the emergency room when an EMT hit it while opening her door to unload a patient. Sources tell News10NBC that the investigator insisted on getting her identification, she insisted on bringing the patient inside first."

Thompson said that Smith and a partner were pushing the gurney with a patient up a slight incline and the gurney started to slide backwards as Smith tried to deal with the investigator. They were able to get the gurney under control and take the patient into the hospital, where the investigator then handcuffed Smith and took her into custody.

The investigator later released Smith. In a statement Monday, she said: "I pray that this never happens to anyone again and I also pray that the justice that is needed in this situation is served swiftly."

Thompson said Smith suffered physical injuries but there is also "injury to her dignity, her professional standing."

He said the attorneys for Smith − Thompson is joined by lawyer Elliot Dolby Shields in the representation − and Smith want to see an acceptable response from the city. They expect to file a notice of claim, which is the precursor to a lawsuit.

"With litigation like this, it's oftentimes not the monetary part," he said. "It's what can be done to improve the situation, to make sure this does not happen again."

