EMT license under probation for Pueblo man at center of violent 'citizen's arrest' assault

A Pueblo man's EMT license is under probation after being convicted of assault in the brutal beating of a homeless man in September 2022.

Douglas Cullison, 56, agreed to be on a probationary EMT license status until Nov. 4, 2024, according to disciplinary documents obtained by the Chieftain. Furthermore, Cullison's interstate licensure has been suspended.

The agreement with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was signed by Cullison on Oct. 27.

Cullison previously pleaded no contest in September to misdemeanor assault in the brutal beating of a homeless individual during what Cullison claimed to be a "citizen's arrest" on Sept. 14, 2022.

In exchange for his plea of guilty, Cullison and his son were each given a one-year deferred sentence with supervised probation. The pair are also required to complete moral reconation therapy classes. MRT is a type of behavioral therapy designed to decrease criminal behavior and treat issues such as substance abuse, anger management, and trauma.

The plea deal was taken after Cullison, then a volunteer medic with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, and his son Nate Cullison, a trained amateur mixed martial arts fighter, detained and brutally beat a suspect accused of assaulting Maria Cullison, a teacher at a nearby school. Maria Cullison is Douglas's wife and Nathaniel's mother.

Video of the citizen's arrest, captured on security camera footage taken from outside of Nick's Dairy Creme on the East Side, showed Douglas Cullison confront the individual and tackle him to the ground. Two unidentified males then approached the scene and one of them punched the detained man several times while Cullison held him.

Minutes later, the video showed the arrival of Nate Cullison, who sprinted from his vehicle and immediately began striking the downed man. Nate Cullison could be seen on video punching, kicking, and elbowing the restrained man at least 25 times while he screamed for help.

The CDPHE documents note that Cullison admitted he was found guilty of third-degree assault, a class 1 misdemeanor, in a Pueblo court.

The CDPHE Health Facilities and Emergency Medical Services Division's regulations regarding EMT licensure state that "committing or permitting, aiding, or abetting the commission of an unlawful act that substantially relates to the performance of a certificate holder's duties and responsibilities as determined by the Department," constitutes good cause for the department to "deny, limit, modify, or impose probation on an EMS provider certificate holder."

The documents say that by voluntarily agreeing to the probationary stipulation, Cullison does not admit to any wrongdoing or illegal act.

The documents stipulate that Cullison entered into the agreement willingly with the department, after consulting with legal counsel and with full understanding of the consequences. As such, Cullison waived his right to an administrative hearing on the matter.

Cullison is required to notify any EMS agency, ambulance service provider, clinical setting, or community integrated health care service agency he may work with of the stipulation.

Any additional violations may lead to further disciplinary action, up to and including termination of licensure.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter,@jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: License of Pueblo EMT Douglas Cullison put under probation for assault