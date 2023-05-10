EMT set to testify in rape case has vanished, Ohio officials say. ‘Something happened’

A 30-year-old EMT missing in Ohio is believed to be in danger, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Lachelle Jordan was last seen Saturday, May 6, and she was reported missing the following day by family members, police said. She was wearing an East Cleveland Fire Department sweatshirt when she went missing.

“She went to her vehicle to get something out of her vehicle and never came back inside, left all her clothes, left all of her belongings,” Mark Barrett, president of the Cleveland EMS union, told WOIO. “She has a twin sister that she didn’t notify. This certainly wasn’t planned. Something happened, she’s missing.”

Police said Jordan was scheduled to attend a court case on Monday in Cleveland, WJW reported.

She was expected to testify in a case involving 65-year-old Michael Stennett, who is accused of rape, according to WOIO. Stennett was arrested again Monday after police said he violated a protection order, the station reported.

Stennett is accused of stalking Jordan in the months leading up to her disappearing, according to WEWS. He would show up outside Jordan’s home, WEWS reported, and he followed her in his vehicle while she was working.

Cleveland police told WOIO that it’s unclear if he is involved in Jordan’s disappearance.

“We couldn’t protect her when our job is taking care and protecting the public,” Barrett told WEWS.

Dave Jockers, vice president of the Cleveland Association of Rescue Employees, said Jordan “was scared” about the stalking, which led to her being transferred within the department.

“We’re here for her; we want to do everything we can for her,” Jockers told WKYC. “We know this is a top priority for the police department and we want to do everything we can to get her home safe.”

Jordan is reportedly described as being 5 feet, 2 inches, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

