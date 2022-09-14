EMT struck, injured by vehicle in hit-and-run crash in York, police say

An EMT from UPMC Community LifeTeam ambulance was struck Tuesday by a hit-and-run vehicle in York while crews were preparing to transport a fall victim.

It happened in the 400 block of West Princess Street.

"A Dodge Ram truck struck the door to the ambulance which hit the EMT. The truck failed to stop and is being investigated as a hit and run," York City Police Captain Daniel Lentz said.

More:York man dies a day after a shooting in the city, coroner identifies victim

For subscribers:Meet York County's Most Influential People for 2022: Education

The EMT was injured and transported to an area hospital, Lentz said on Wednesday morning.

Police say the striking vehicle was a gray Dodge Ram.

The investigation is ongoing, Lentz said.

Check back later as this is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: EMT injured in hit-and-run crash in York, police say