EMT took explicit photos of semi-conscious woman in ambulance, Pennsylvania cops say

A Pennsylvania emergency medical technician is accused of exposing a woman’s breasts and taking pictures of her in the back of an ambulance, according to police.

The victim was picked up by the ambulance at a medical facility in Brookhaven on Aug. 25, the Brookhaven Borough Police Department said in a release.

She had been experiencing dizziness, fatigue and chest pains at a clinic, and needed to be taken to a local hospital, TV station WCAU reported.

She was “semi-conscious” when loaded onto the ambulance, according to police.

During the ride, 24-year-old Kevin Pressley, an EMT, allegedly took photos of the woman’s breasts, police said.

But the woman noticed Pressley lifting up her clothing, the Delaware County Daily Times reported. He was startled when she opened her eyes and asked what he was doing.

“Oh nothing,” he said, according to an affidavit obtained by the newspaper.

She kept quiet for the rest of the ride, out of concern for safety, but later told the ambulance driver and a police officer what had happened, the Daily Times reported.

Brookhaven police launched an investigation the following day and arrested Pressley on Aug. 27, the release said. He is facing charges of indecent assault and invasion of privacy.

He was booked into the George W. Hill Correctional Facility and his bail is set at $100,000, police said.

Pressley had previously worked for other medical providers and police are asking any other possible victims to reach out to the department at 610-876-6142.

