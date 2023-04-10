EMTA sued over death of 10-year-old boy struck by bus as he was headed to school in 2021

Joshua Ortiz was killed when the 10-year-old stepped off the curb at East 26th Street and East Avenue and an Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority bus struck him on the morning of Dec. 21, 2021.

Joshua was not taking the bus. He was walking to nearby McKinley Elementary School, where he was in the third grade.

Joshua's mother and the EMTA agree on those facts, according to court records.

They are disputing whether EMTA is to blame for Joshua's death.

The differing claims are just starting to play out in Erie County Common Pleas Court.

Mother sues as representative of son's estate

Joshua's mother, April Blagajcevic, is suing EMTA and the bus driver over a claim of wrongful death.

She claims the driver could have avoided the accident by attempting to alert Joshua "by some action, such as honking his horn," according to the suit. She is faulting EMTA for failing to properly train the driver "in the safe operation of the bus on city streets," among the suit's other claims.

The bus was traveling 30 mph at the time of the accident, or above the posted speed limit of 25 mph, according to the suit.

Joshua Ortiz, 10, was killed when an Erie Metropolitan Authority bus struck him as he was trying to cross East Avenue and East 26th Street on Dec. 21, 2021.

"As a direct result of the defendants failure to warn the minor of his rapidly approaching commercial vehicle, young Joshua Ortiz unknowingly stepped off the curb and was struck and killed by defendant's bus," according to the suit.

Blagajcevic and her lawyer, Richard Joyce, of Pittsburgh, are seeking damages of at least $50,000 on each of the suit's two counts. They are a wrongful death claim and a survival claim.

EMTA is claiming it and the driver did nothing wrong, and that governmental immunity protects the authority.

"The accident and damages alleged were the fault of a third party whom ... Defendants do not control," EMTA's lawyers responded in a court filing.

The lawyers are Sean Summers and Jill Nagy, of York. They are EMTA's solicitors.

Blagajcevic, the administrator of Joshua's estate, sued on March 3. EMTA filed its response on April 3. The suit and answer set up the case to advance in court. A judge has yet to be assigned to the case.

Lawsuit claims boy was in 'zone of danger'

Erie police filed no criminal charges over Joshua's death. The Erie County Coroner's Office ruled it accidental.

The suit says Joshua — who had turned 10 eight days earlier — was hit at about 8:14 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2021, as he stepped off the curb at the southeast corner of East 26th and and East Avenue, about four blocks south of McKinley, at 933 E. 22nd St. Joshua was about 14 minutes late for school, based on the time listed in the suit.

His mother lives in the 1000 block of East 26th Street, just east of the intersection of East Avenue and East 26th Street, according to court records. The suit states that the intersection had no crossing guard.

Erie police used video to investigate the accident. The video showed the bus, traveling east, had the green light at the intersection of East 26th Street and East Avenue, Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said following the accident.

Police investigate the accident in which a 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by an Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority bus at the southeast corner of East 26th Street and East Avenue at about 8:10 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2021. The boy, Joshua Ortiz, was walking to McKinley Elementary School, four blocks to the north.

He said the video showed a boy identified as Joshua attempting to cross East 26th Street heading north, in the direction of McKinley.

Spizarny said Joshua appeared to be waiting for a westbound vehicle to pass, and when that vehicle passed it appeared he darted into the road without looking west and apparently was not aware that the eastbound bus had gotten so close. The bus had a clear path through the green light and was not traveling at an excessive speed, Spizarny said.

The lawsuit claims that the bus was traveling too fast and that EMTA and the driver could have done more to avoid the accident.

The suit claims that Joshua, "due to his level of maturity and cognitive development, would likely not recognize, anticipate or appreciate the risk and danger that was unfolding by him being placed in a zone of danger created by the approaching bus."

