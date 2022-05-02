Emu-wrangling police officers capture bird after unannounced visit to NC family’s home
A North Carolina father and his three children got quite a surprise Saturday when an emu decided to lay down beside them in Lenoir, police said.
A female emu named Kevin showed up on Eastwood Park Drive in Lenoir and left the family in “shock,” the city’s police department said in a Facebook post. The dad called Lenoir Police, which sent officers to try their hand at emu wrangling.
Officers placed a dog leash on Kevin and fed her by hand so she’d go into a neighbor’s fenced-in backyard, police said. The Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division came to pick up and care for Kevin until her owners were found, police said.
Kevin lives in Moravian Falls, which is 30-plus miles northeast of Lenoir “as the emu walks,” police said. The Lenoir Police Department didn’t say who owned the emu.
The emu is the second-largest living bird by height, sitting behind its relative, the ostrich, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.