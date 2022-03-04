En+ Considers Carve-Out of Rusal’s International Assets

Yuliya Fedorinova and Jack Farchy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- En+ Group International PJSC is considering carving out the international assets of United Co. Rusal International PJSC into a new company owned by En+ managers and other investors.

En+ owns 57% of Russian aluminum giant Rusal. The new company would take over Rusal’s alumina, bauxite and aluminum assets across the globe, including in Africa, Australia and Europe, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

The deal would leave two companies: a new entity that would hold the group’s international assets and would no longer have any Russian ownership, control or management, and the existing group’s largely Russian assets, according to one of the people.

Glencore Plc, the miner and commodity trader, is among En+’s largest non-Russian shareholders, and therefore is likely to be involved in the deal, one of the people said.

A Glencore spokesman declined to comment.

Among Rusal’s international assets are an alumina plant at Aughinish in Ireland which is a key supplier to the European aluminum industry, as well as an alumina plant in Jamaica, a stake in a Rio Tinto Group plant in Australia, and bauxite mines in Guinea.

The group also owns an alumina refinery in Ukraine, which announced a halt to shipments this week. It’s possible that the Ukrainian plant would be included in the international assets to be carved out but not yet clear, two of the people said.

Sanctions on Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, the leading shareholder of the group, threw the global aluminum market into crisis in 2018, before a deal was struck with the U.S. Treasury that reduced Deripaska’s involvement and removed the sanctions on the company.

En+ Chairman Gregory Barker, who led the talks with the Treasury in 2018, will step down from the En+ board to focus on the deal, the people said.

The press service at En+ declined to comment.

(Updates with additional details.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

