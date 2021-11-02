EN-US_14 Peaks_Nothing is Impossible_Main Product Preview_1920_1080_H264_2CH_PRE_BUG
14 Peaks trailer - NETFLIX
14 Peaks trailer - NETFLIX
The Navy still wasn't sure last week, but it has now completed its investigation into the incident involving USS Connecticut, a new report says.
"He apologized for washing the goatee off and just wanted to leave."View Entire Post ›
TikTok user Chelsie Gleason went viral after sharing this shocking gym video
Miranda Lambert and her husband dressed up as Charlie and Maverick from Top Gun for Halloween, and fans and celebrities are freaking out over the look.
Patterson met with some of his ex assistants to go over his game plan for No. 14 Baylor.
Parents of Black students at a Florida high school are infuriated after they say their children were suspended for getting into an altercation with a […]
In the past, Melania Trump has been seen slapping away her husband's hand, ripping her hand away from his, and walking away from him during photo ops.
An encounter with an alligator on a golf course in Gulfport, Mississippi, had a foursome of golfers laughing, and for good reason.
Kyle Busch used an offensive slur in a post-race interview Sunday. Busch was angry with fellow driver Brad Keselowski.
Mortgage rates still remain near record lows — some 15-year rates are near 2% and some 30-year rates are below 3%, as you can see here — but many potential buyers, worried about the recent rise of home prices, aren’t sure if they should dip their toes into the housing market. Indeed, the latest Zillow market report released in October notes a slight softening in for-sale markets, with monthly home value appreciation slowing for the first time since January.
Gabrielle Union left fans flabbergasted on Friday, Oct. 29, after the actress uploaded a sexy photo for her 49th birthday, including her husband, Dwyane Wade. […]
Someone's been rewatching Sex and the City.
In a Twitter thread, she wrote, "I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course." Actor and Anti-Vaxxer Kristy Swanson Hospitalized with COVID-19 Wren Graves
Conspiracy theory-endorsing Boebert's response to Thunberg's "no more blah blah blah" comments outside COP26 backfired.
The hit CBS drama 'NCIS' features Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nick Torres. Fans have so many thoughts after he announced he's working on a new project called 'Mexican Beverly Hills.'
Warriors star Klay Thompson went all-out for Halloween with this Larry Bird costume and great impersonation of the Celtics legend.
If looks could kill.
Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck share three children: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9
Westlake police investigate after 3 people found dead
I didn’t want to use a phrase this obvious in my recap of Monday’s Dancing With the Stars, but my willpower is nonexistent: It was Queen Night in the ABC ballroom… but which couple’s Season 30 run bit the dust? (I don’t like it, but I had no choice.) With only nine couples left in the […]