Enablence Technologies Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: US$0.10 loss per share (vs US$2.40 profit in 2Q 2022)

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$422.0k (flat on 2Q 2022).

  • Net loss: US$1.91m (down by 113% from US$14.9m profit in 2Q 2022).

  • US$0.10 loss per share (down from US$2.40 profit in 2Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Enablence Technologies shares are up 25% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 5 warning signs for Enablence Technologies (3 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

