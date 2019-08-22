Is Enalyzer A/S (CPH:ENALYZ) Investing Your Capital Efficiently?

Today we'll look at Enalyzer A/S (CPH:ENALYZ) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Enalyzer:

0.064 = ø819k ÷ (ø20m - ø7.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Enalyzer has an ROCE of 6.4%.

Is Enalyzer's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Enalyzer's ROCE is meaningfully below the Software industry average of 13%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Aside from the industry comparison, Enalyzer's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Enalyzer's current ROCE of 6.4% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 16%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Enalyzer's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

CPSE:ENALYZ Past Revenue and Net Income, August 22nd 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Enalyzer is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Enalyzer's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Enalyzer has total liabilities of ø7.4m and total assets of ø20m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 37% of its total assets. Enalyzer has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Enalyzer's ROCE

With this level of liabilities and a mediocre ROCE, there are potentially better investments out there.