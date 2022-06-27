Is Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Using Debt Sensibly?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Enanta Pharmaceuticals Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Enanta Pharmaceuticals had US$1.51m in debt in March 2022; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$280.3m in cash, so it actually has US$278.8m net cash.

A Look At Enanta Pharmaceuticals' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Enanta Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$30.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$17.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$280.3m in cash and US$47.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$279.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Enanta Pharmaceuticals has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Enanta Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Enanta Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 2.8%, to US$92m. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is Enanta Pharmaceuticals?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Enanta Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$91m and booked a US$112m accounting loss. With only US$278.8m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Enanta Pharmaceuticals .

