Enbridge (ENB) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Revenues Decline Y/Y

An Earnings Beat: Energy infrastructure provider Enbridge Inc ENB reported earnings per share of 48 cents, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents.

Revenue Declines: Enbridge reported revenues of C$11.6 billion, below the year-earlier sales of C$12.9 billion.

Zacks Rank & Surprise History: Currently, Enbridge carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which is subject to change following the earnings announcement.

Coming to earnings surprise history, the company has an excellent record: it has beaten estimates in three of the last four quarters.

Enbridge Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Key Stats: Liquids Pipelines: Adjusted operating income at this segment was C$1,728 million, up from C$1,482 million a year ago.

Gas Transmission and Midstream: The segment reported earnings of C$952 million, down from C$1,020 million in fourth-quarter 2017.

Gas Distribution: This business unit reported profit of C$452 million, up from C$450 million in the December quarter of 2017.

