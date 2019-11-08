Enbridge (ENB) Q3 Earnings In Line, Revenues Rise

Earnings In Line: Enbridge Inc ENB reported third-quarter 2019 earnings per share of 42 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Estimate Picture: Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter has not seen any revisions in the last seven days.

Revenue Increases: Enbridge reported revenues of $8,785 million, higher than the year-earlier sales of $8,681 million.

Zacks Rank & Surprise History: Currently, Enbridge carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which is subject to change following the earnings announcement.

Coming to earnings surprise history, the company has an excellent record: it has beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Key Stats: Liquids Pipelines: Operating income at this segment was C$1,646 million, down from C$1,875million a year ago.

Gas Transmission and Midstream: The segment reported earnings of C$772 million, against a loss of C$60 million in third-quarter 2018.

Gas Distribution: This business unit reported profit of C$252 million, down from C$256 million in the September quarter of 2018.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report



