Enbridge (ENB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enbridge (ENB) closed at $35.60, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 17.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ENB as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 15, 2019. In that report, analysts expect ENB to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.25%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ENB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. ENB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ENB has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.15 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.25, which means ENB is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ENB's PEG ratio is currently 2.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



