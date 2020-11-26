Enbridge Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Conference on December 8

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will hold its annual investor conference at 9:00am ET on Tuesday, December 8, by virtual webcast. During the webcast, the Company will review its strategic plan, business unit priorities and financial outlook.

The conference will be webcast live on the 'Events and Presentations' page of Enbridge's website.

Details of the webcast

When:

Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020




7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET) to 10:30 a.m. MT (12:30 p.m. ET)



Webcast:

Sign-up



Call:

Dial-in (Audio only – please dial in 10 minutes ahead):




North America Toll Free: (833) 350-1337




Participant Passcode: 9994862

Presentations and supporting materials will be posted to Enbridge's website in 'Events and Presentations' the morning of Tuesday, December 8.

A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event and a transcript will be posted to Enbridge's website approximately 24 hours after the event.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media
Jesse Semko
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community
Jonathan Morgan
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enbridge-inc-to-host-virtual-investor-conference-on-december-8-301180861.html

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

