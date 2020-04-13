Is Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Trading At A 34% Discount?

How far off is Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Enbridge

Step by step through the calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$5.08b CA$9.31b CA$11.3b CA$12.2b CA$11.4b CA$10.9b CA$10.6b CA$10.5b CA$10.4b CA$10.4b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x5 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -4.17% Est @ -2.49% Est @ -1.31% Est @ -0.48% Est @ 0.09% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% CA$4.7k CA$7.8k CA$8.7k CA$8.7k CA$7.4k CA$6.5k CA$5.8k CA$5.3k CA$4.8k CA$4.4k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$64b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$10b× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ 9.0%– 1.4%) = CA$140b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$140b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= CA$59b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$123b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$40.1, the company appears quite good value at a 34% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

TSX:ENB Intrinsic value April 13th 2020 More

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Enbridge as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.387. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.