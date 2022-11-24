EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg's (ETR:EBK) five-year earnings growth trails the splendid shareholder returns

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (ETR:EBK) share price has soared 228% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In more good news, the share price has risen 14% in thirty days. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 10% in the last month.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg managed to grow its earnings per share at 16% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 27% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg the TSR over the last 5 years was 254%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 21% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 29% a year, is even better. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

