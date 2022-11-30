Enchiritos are about to leave Taco Bell's menu. Here's how to get one before they're gone.

Taco Bell is bringing back the Enchirito – a soft flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions covered with red sauce and cheese – to its menus Nov. 17-30.

Taco Bell is about to remove from its menu a returning favorite: the Enchirito.

Since Nov. 17, Taco Bell lovers have been able to order the menu item – a soft flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions covered with red sauce and cheese. But its limited availability ends Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Still want to get an Enchirito? Order on the Taco Bell app or using in-restaurant kiosks.

The Enchirito was originally introduced in 1970 but was removed from the menu in 2013. Several weeks ago, the Enchirito outperformed another discontinued dish, the Double Decker Taco, in a vote that concluded on the Taco Bell app.

According to the Taco Bell app, 62% of those who participated in the vote preferred the return of the Enchirito over that of the Double Decker Taco, a traditional crunchy taco enveloped by a flour tortilla layered with beans, which first appeared on the menu in 1995. It became a permanent menu item in June 2006 and was removed 13 years later.

In other Taco Bell news, you can get the Mexican Pizza, which had been taken off the menu in 2020 then was added back in May. It was subsequently removed a few weeks later because demand for the dish outpaced supply. It has been back on the menu since mid-September.

