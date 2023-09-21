Encinitas Preserving Land By The Coast
Kasia Gregorczyk reports.
What's the latest fantasy news coming from NFL backfields as we get closer to Week 3 action?
Jones has been away from the Raiders since the start of the season while making multiple social media posts disparaging the team and its leadership.
'Hyundai N74' trademark application in Europe might mean a production N Vision 74. Gorgeous hydrogen concept high on enthusiast wish lists.
A 1-year-old died after reportedly being exposed to fentanyl at his New York City day care.
A few weeks ago, it was reported that MotherDuck, the company commercializing the lightweight database platform DuckDB, was in talks to raise new capital from VC firm Felicis. The tranche values MotherDuck at $400 million post-money, and will be put toward expanding MotherDuck's engineering and go-to-market teams, CEO Jordan Tigani tells me. Tigani expects MotherDuck's headcount to grow from 32 staffers currently to 45 by the end of the year.
Aston Martin Valkyrie could fulfill its destiny as a WEC Hypercar in 2025. Aston Martin is reportedly in talks with the U.S.-based Heart of Racing team.
Outschool, the online learning platform that offers kid-friendly academic and interest-based classes, announced today the launch of its AI Teaching Assistant, a tool for tutors to generate progress reports for their students. The platform -- mainly popular for its small group class offerings -- also revealed that it’s venturing into one-on-one tutoring, putting it in direct competition with companies like Varsity Tutors, Tutor.com and Preply. Outschool partnered with OpenAI to power the AI Teaching Assistant, co-founder and CEO of Outschool Amir Nathoo, told TechCrunch.
Say goodbye to cooking while on Google Meet or Zoom.
Brown and his mother, Myrtle, were reported missing Saturday before police found Myrtle's body near her home.
The Cavaliers are "gathering more information," according to a statement.
The supermodel is just one of many celebrities who cut back on drinking.
The Texas transfer pleaded no contest to assaulting an ex-girlfriend earlier this week.
After more than a year and a half in development, Meta is bringing Horizon Worlds out of the headset. The VR social app has started rolling out for some users on web and mobile in early access, Meta said. Meta has never released any user numbers for the VR version of Horizon Worlds, but reports have shown that the platform is not very populated.
Amir Menendez was certified as the owner of the 2024 Guinness World Record for largest afro on not just a teenager, but of any male living on Earth.
iFixit has started selling several original parts for the Pixel tablet.
Caesars Entertainment reportedly paid "tens of millions of dollars" to hackers who threatened to release company data.
Democrats thought voters would demand that a temporary program reducing poverty would be extended when it expired in 2021. Nope.
AI is just about everywhere lately, but nobody expected it to be used as a salvo in the ongoing cola wars. Coca-Cola, however, has other plans, as it just launched a new flavor co-created by artificial intelligence. The company’s calling it the soda “from the future” and it’s available for a limited time in both regular and zero sugar varieties.
The shelter component in the latest Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in August from the previous month.
Whiten your teeth as you sleep!