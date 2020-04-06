Encompass Health to award frontline employees with $50 million worth of additional paid time off in response to the COVID-19 outbreak





BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will award frontline employees in its 134 hospitals, 245 home health locations and 83 hospice locations with additional paid time off in recognition of their outstanding efforts during the COVID-19 outbreak. With more than 21,000 employees across the country that will benefit from this additional paid time off, Encompass Health's investment is estimated at $50 million.

Eligible frontline workers in both the inpatient rehabilitation hospital (IRF) and home health & hospice segments of the Company may earn up to two weeks of additional paid time off. In the IRF segment, eligible roles are the clinical staff and support staff that cannot work remotely. In the home health and hospice segment, eligible roles are direct care employees whose primary area of responsibility is providing patient care in the homes of patients.

"The dedication of our team to providing incredible patient care in our hospitals and in our patients' homes across the country during this pandemic makes all of us very proud," said Mark Tarr, CEO of Encompass Health. "Our frontline teams are demonstrating Encompass Health's core values in delivering this care while also mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 infection in our respective care settings."

Encompass Health is one of the nation's leading post-acute healthcare providers and remains an essential part of the healthcare continuum with patients continuously needing rehabilitative care for major illnesses and injuries including stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and complex orthopedic conditions as well as in-home care for home health and hospice services.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 134 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 83 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as the value of the paid time off benefit, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by Encompass Health include, but are not limited to, Encompass Health's ability to comply with extensive, complex, and ever-changing regulations in the healthcare industry, including federal and state wage and hour and other labor related laws; any adverse outcome of various lawsuits, claims, and legal or regulatory proceedings involving Encompass Health; federal, state and local statutes, regulations and orders related to the COVID-19 outbreak; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's information systems, including unauthorized access to or theft of patient, business associate, or other sensitive information; changes, delays in (including in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak or the resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; the ability to access the capital markets or otherwise borrow money, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, when filed.

