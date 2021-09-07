Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.28

The board of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.28 per share on the 15th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Encompass Health's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, Encompass Health's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 13.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Encompass Health Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The first annual payment during the last 8 years was US$0.72 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.12. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.7% per annum over that time. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Encompass Health has grown earnings per share at 10.0% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Encompass Health's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Encompass Health Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Encompass Health that investors need to be conscious of moving forward.

