As Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) gains 5.0%, insiders who bought last year may be wishing they had bet higher

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 5.0%, resulting in a US$77m rise in the company's market capitalisation. Put another way, the original US$78k acquisition is now worth US$135k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Encore Capital Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Wendy Hannam for US$78k worth of shares, at about US$31.01 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$54.02. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Encore Capital Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Encore Capital Group insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$28m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Encore Capital Group Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Encore Capital Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Encore Capital Group.

