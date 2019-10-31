The Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Share Price Is Up 73% And Shareholders Are Holding On

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. Just take a look at Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG), which is up 73%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 43% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 33% in the last year.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Encore Capital Group was able to grow its EPS at 20% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. Notably, the 20% average annual share price gain matches up nicely with the EPS growth rate. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Encore Capital Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Encore Capital Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 33% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 5.6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

