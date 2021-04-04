- By GF Value





The stock of Encore Capital Group (NAS:ECPG, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $40.36 per share and the market cap of $1.3 billion, Encore Capital Group stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Encore Capital Group is shown in the chart below.





Encore Capital Group Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Because Encore Capital Group is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 1.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 0.93% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Encore Capital Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Banks industry. The overall financial strength of Encore Capital Group is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Encore Capital Group is poor. This is the debt and cash of Encore Capital Group over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Encore Capital Group has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.5 billion and earnings of $6.69 a share. Its operating margin of 51.46% better than 78% of the companies in Banks industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Encore Capital Group's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Encore Capital Group over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Encore Capital Group's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 66% of the companies in Banks industry. Encore Capital Group's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 4.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Banks industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Encore Capital Group's ROIC was 10.39, while its WACC came in at 6.33. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Encore Capital Group is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Encore Capital Group (NAS:ECPG, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Banks industry. To learn more about Encore Capital Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

