Is Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Is Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) a bargain? Prominent investors are in an optimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund bets moved up by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that WIRE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How have hedgies been trading Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE)?

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 8% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in WIRE a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Royce & Associates held the most valuable stake in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE), which was worth $6.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was AQR Capital Management which amassed $5 million worth of shares. Millennium Management, Renaissance Technologies, and Forest Hill Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Forest Hill Capital allocated the biggest weight to Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE), around 1.36% of its 13F portfolio. Algert Coldiron Investors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.62 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to WIRE.