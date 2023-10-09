Encounter with deputies that began with shooting kids with toy ‘Orbeez’ gun ends with felony charges

A Rome, Georgia man was recently arrested after deputies say he convinced three children to join him in shooting two children with “Orbeez” toy guns.

On Sunday, October 1 at about 9 p.m., Jyrine Amarion Griffin, 19, was arrested for battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and reckless conduct.

Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office say Griffin was a participant of a group that fired gel beads from the toy gun at victims, causing “visible bodily harm” to them.

While deputies spoke with Griffin, they discovered he had two stolen guns in his possession.

He was also charged with two felony counts of theft by receiving stolen property.

