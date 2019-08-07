Do You Like Encres Dubuit (EPA:ALDUB) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Encres Dubuit's (EPA:ALDUB) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Encres Dubuit's P/E ratio is 13.67. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €13.67 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Encres Dubuit

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Encres Dubuit:

P/E of 13.67 = €5.74 ÷ €0.42 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Encres Dubuit's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Encres Dubuit has a lower P/E than the average (20.1) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.

ENXTPA:ALDUB Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 7th 2019 More

Encres Dubuit's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

In the last year, Encres Dubuit grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 51% gain was both fast and well deserved. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 10% a year, over 3 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Encres Dubuit's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of €6.7m, Encres Dubuit has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 39% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Encres Dubuit's P/E Ratio

Encres Dubuit's P/E is 13.7 which is below average (16.8) in the FR market. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.