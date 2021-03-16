Encrypted messaging app Signal blocked in China

ZEN SOO
·2 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — Encrypted messaging app Signal appears to have been blocked in mainland China, the latest foreign social media service to cease working in a country where the government tightly controls the flow of information.

As of Tuesday, users of the app within China had to connect to a virtual private network (VPN) that allows them to circumvent China’s so-called Great Firewall, a censorship system which blocks websites, services and apps deemed inappropriate by the Chinese government.

The move to silence Signal, one of the few remaining messaging apps in China that allowed users to engage in encrypted messaging, comes as China expands controls to shape public opinion and at times limit private discourse.

Users in China said Tuesday that they could not get the app to connect without a VPN service. Messages failed to send and calls did not go through.

In China, services like Facebook, Google and Twitter have been blocked for years. Most recently, popular social-audio platform Clubhouse was also shut down in the country, shortly after Chinese users on the app started taking part in real-time audio discussions deemed sensitive by authorities, such as China’s mass detentions of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a daily news briefing Tuesday that he was “not aware of the situation” around Signal being banned in China.

“What I can tell you is that as a principle, China’s internet is open, and the Chinese government manages internet-related affairs according to law and regulations,” Zhao said.

Signal could not be immediately reached for comment.

Signal uses end-to-end encryption for its messaging and calling services, which prevents any third-party from viewing conversation content or listening in on calls.

The app recently had grown popular among users in China concerned about privacy issues, although the numbers of Signal users in the country is still small compared to the ubiquitous WeChat messaging app. WeChat has over a billion users and is a mainstay of everyday life in China thanks to its payments services and social media features.

However, politically sensitive messages and content on WeChat are often censored, and authorities have detained users for spreading rumors online. Messages on WeChat are encrypted only between its servers and the users' devices, and in theory could be accessed by Tencent, WeChat’s parent company.

To circumvent the China’s censorship and access sites like Twitter or Facebook, users in China often use VPN services, although the use of such services to access blocked services is illegal in the country.

Recommended Stories

  • In Myanmar, people protest against military coup with tatoos

    Some are opting to have "Freedom from Fear" or "Spring Revolution" written on their bodies, while others favour drawings of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's face or the movement's three-finger salute. These motifs have become increasingly popular since the junta seized power on Feb. 1, tattoo parlours say. She said she was getting the message "Freedom from Fear" written on her body so she would never forget that pain and to show younger generations "how we got rid of this system."

  • Masks and distancing required for roadside spectators during torch relay

    Tokyo Olympic organisers on Tuesday called on roadside spectators at the torch relay to wear masks and practise social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They also said torch relay staff must test negative for the coronavirus before being sent from Tokyo. The 121-day torch relay is set to begin on March 25 at the J-Village training centre in Fukushima, launching the build-up towards the July 23 start of the Games, postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus.

  • China state TV raps Kohler, BMW for using facial recognition

    Chinese state TV has criticized bathroom fixtures brand Kohler and automaker BMW for the use of facial recognition technology on visitors to their outlets in possible violation of privacy rules that took effect this year. The accusation came in an annual China Central Television broadcast Monday to mark World Consumer Rights Day that often highlights complaints against foreign brands. Facial recognition is used by China’s government as part of a surveillance network to monitor the public through millions of video cameras.

  • Cyware nabs $30M to help organizations detect and stop advanced cyber attacks

    Malicious hacking has become a pernicious and dogged fact of life for more organizations, and it's a threat that has seemingly grown more complicated and sophisticated over time. One one effective approach to tackling that has been collaboration: not just applying an array of services to address the issue, but creating environments to help those building cybersecurity to work better together. spaces for people to share threat intelligence, run end-to-end security automation, and orchestrate and execute 360-degree threat responses -- has picked up $30 million in funding, a Series B that it will use to continue growing its business.

  • ByteDance team to develop AI chips as China aims for self-reliance

    Chinese TikTok-owner ByteDance is making plans to develop semiconductors, according to the company's job postings and a source familiar with the situation. The plan is still at an early stage and the company's focus is on Arm-based server-side chips, the person told Reuters. Beijing-based ByteDance has posted a dozen semiconductor-related job advertisements on its official website, based mainly in Beijing and Shanghai.

  • 7 jurors in Chauvin trial to be called back over $27 million settlement

    The judge insaid that the timing of the city's announcement of a $27 million settlement with Floyd's family was "unfortunate."

  • EU mulls visa pressure so African states take back migrants

    European Union ministers on Monday debated ways to persuade northern African countries to take back migrants denied entry into the 27-nation bloc, as the EU considers making it more difficult for those failing to cooperate to secure European visas. Migrants arriving in Europe without authorization routinely lose or destroy their identity documents, or use fake papers, making it hard to work out where they came from and send them home. The EU’s executive body, the European Commission, has drawn up a list of how well 39 countries are cooperating on readmitting their nationals.

  • Huawei announces royalty rates for 5G phone technology

    Huawei Technologies announced royalty rates for the use of its 5G phone technology for the first time, in a move its chief legal officer said was an effort to increase transparency at an event on Tuesday. The company was put on an export blacklist by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019 and barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors. But, Huawei is looking to showcase its own research achievements, with the company expecting to receive around $1.3 billion in revenue from patent licensing between 2019 and 2021, according to its head of IP, Jason Ding.

  • Huawei CFO lawyer argues new evidence to be submitted

    Lawyers for a senior executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies were in court Monday arguing new evidence should be introduced to the proceedings to help their client fight extradition to the U.S. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges.

  • The Miami Nightlife Scene Is Somehow Wilder Than Ever

    APMIAMI—A midnight curfew was no match for Juovani Dror.On Friday night, the 27-year-old Israeli bon vivant and a crew of friends raged at a techno party in Coconut Grove, an affluent waterfront neighborhood in Miami. It’s a city where nearly 245,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, almost triple the number in Orlando, the city with the second-highest number of cases in Florida.“It was a very good event: more than 1,000 people at a warehouse party,” Dror told The Daily Beast. “For the techno scene, it’s all warehouses now. And it’s a very good crowd made up of beautiful people and big money spenders.”Biker Week Is a Sick Joke for the Unvaccinated in FloridaLate Saturday afternoon, Dror said, he recharged with drinks at Joia Beach Restaurant and Beach Club, a flossy outdoor venue adjacent to a megayacht marina on Miami’s Watson Island. From there, he hopped across the MacArthur Causeway for a late-night dinner with friends at Astra Miami, a rooftop eatery and lounge in the city’s trendy Wynwood neighborhood.“We partied until 1:30 in the morning,” Dror said. “They usually close at midnight, but we were having so much fun. I had people standing on the chairs and we moved tables to have a bigger dance floor.”The turn-up was just getting started, he added. “From there, we went to M3 Studios for a techno party called ‘Aria.’,” Dror said. “It was me and about 20 people. We stayed until about 5 a.m.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3AM TECHNO (@3am_techno) Management at Joia Beach, Astra, and M3 Studios did not respond to requests for comment. But dozens of hashtags and geolocations for those and other Miami nightlife venues on Instagram, including posts by Dror, pointed to scenes of the juiced-up debauchery unfolding in the Magic City at the height of Spring Break.For several days now, videos have depicted maskless partygoers dancing on top of tables after curfew at other popular restaurants such as Komodo Miami and Kiki’s on the River. (Neither establishment responded to requests for comment). Other clips for a Saturday night underground party in Miami Beach featuring New York City DJ Roger Sanchez showed ravers, many sans masks, dancing shoulder-to-shoulder. (Sanchez could not immediately be reached for comment, and Dror insisted the establishments he frequents enforce mask-wearing if people are not eating, drinking, or dancing.)Interviews with nightlife denizens, promoters, and health experts suggest that thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis, the city is far too wide open given the daily positivity rate has not fallen below 5 percent for consecutive weeks throughout the pandemic. Now, with a combination of Spring Break and a general sense from the federal government on down that the pandemic is in its final throes, the parties are getting even wilder.The only problem? Pandemic mutations are, too.The wilding isn’t confined to restaurants and warehouses hosting dance parties. On Friday night, the Miami Beach Police Department tweeted that officers on the streets and sidewalks were dealing with “very large crowds,” detaining people and “forced to use pepper balls” on civilians. Videos also showed partygoers twerking on a patrol car and a massive crowd dispersing when cops body slammed a man. 100 people were reportedly arrested in Miami Beach alone.Even for a seasoned party pro like Dror, Miami’s party scene has ratcheted up several notches.“It’s going crazy right now,” he said. “It’s definitely more intense. Some of it is Spring Break crowds, but a lot of people from all over the world are coming to Miami for a good time. You can go out on Thursday night and stay out until Monday morning without having to go home in between.”For folks not from Florida, Dror’s perspective may seem as foreign as a virus that spread from one side of the Earth to the other. Except in Miami, for several months now, party-minded residents and visitors have been freed from the lockdown shackles that some states are just beginning to loosen. In September, DeSantis relaxed a majority of COVID-19 business restrictions, including those allowing cities and counties to enforce fines against people who refuse to wear masks in public. Last week, he waived all fines against people and businesses that violated local curfews, indoor mask requirements, and other COVID-19-related ordinances. As a result, Miami-Dade stopped issuing citations this weekend, according to the Miami Herald, even as local officials have slammed DeSantis for hamstringing them. “We’re no longer doing it because the governor pardoned everything,” Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, told the paper.A spokesperson for DeSantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.The freedom to party, pandemic fatigue, and the public perception the pandemic is nearing an end are combining to form a dangerous cocktail in Miami-Dade. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths have been tracking downward since the end of January following the holiday surge, according to infectious disease experts. But even as the 14-day daily positivity rate in Miami-Dade is currently at 6 percent, just north of the 5 percent benchmark used by some experts, the count still averaged nearly 1,200 new daily cases between March 1 and March 14.And Florida currently leads the nation in the number of cases involving new variants, such as the B.1.1.7 strain known as the U.K. variant, which some experts believe to be deadlier.“I understand people want the pandemic to be over, but it is not over,” Florida International University epidemiology Professor Dr. Mary Jo Trepka told The Daily Beast. “We are not even down to the number of daily cases that we had back in the fall. We need people to be careful to avoid increased transmissions.”Spring Break COVID-19 Mayhem Is Coming for FloridaEngaging in the type of behavior of Dror and other partygoers will only prolong the pandemic unnecessarily, Trepka added. “We are trending in the right direction,” she said. “But we are not quite there yet. Those types of behaviors increase the risk for everybody. And for those people coming from other parts of the U.S. and the world, they risk bringing back these variants to their communities if they get exposed here in Miami.”During his first presidential address last week, Joe Biden mandated all states make all Americans eligible for vaccines by May 1 and boldly claimed that people could look forward to possibly gathering in large groups for Independence Day. But in Miami, some young partygoers argue there’s no harm gathering now as long as they avoid family members, friends, and others who are at high risk from being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19, such as senior citizens 65 and over.On Saturday night, shortly after 11 p.m., Adrian Colon, a 38-year-old real estate agent, joined three other friends for a late dinner at Komodo Miami. He told The Daily Beast that he and other friends caught COVID-19 at different times over the summer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Aidala (@michaelaidalamusic) “I quarantined for two weeks,” Colon said. “A friend of mine recently got sick and he didn’t go out until he tested negative. And if you have elderly people in your family, then don’t be stupid and hang out with them after you go out partying.”Still, Colon, who sported a mask while speaking to The Daily Beast outside the restaurant’s entrance, said enforcement measures in the city were a joke.“You go into any place and people will wear their masks on for 10 seconds and take them off,” he said. “You will see 20, 30 people sitting at one table everywhere in Miami.”Dror said he and his friends follow a similar game plan. “I know friends who don’t see their parents and their grandparents since this all started,” he said. “It looks a little bit irresponsible going to all these parties. But some people really need to dance in order to live. It’s my thing, I live for the people.”Despite his carefree attitude, Dror insisted he’s not taken the coronavirus for granted. He’s gotten tested for COVID-19 a couple of times and he plans on getting vaccinated once he’s eligible, he noted. “I want people to feel comfortable being near me,” he said. “But I don’t think a lot of people look at Miami’s party scene in a bad way. It’s something very beautiful.”Of more immediate concern to Dror than the pandemic: He gained two new followers on Instagram from Chile who hit him up about meeting in Miami and partying.“I think a lot of people are saying, ‘I wish I could do that,’” he said. “Whoever is looking for a big party, they are coming to Miami.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • FBI facing allegation that its 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh was ‘fake’

    A Democratic senator has asked attorney general Merrick Garland to facilitate ‘proper oversight’ into concerns on the investigation Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in during his Senate judiciary committee hearing on 27 September 2018. Photograph: Pool/Getty Images The FBI is facing new scrutiny for its 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh, the supreme court justice, after a lawmaker suggested that the investigation may have been “fake”. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democratic senator and former prosecutor who serves on the judiciary committee, is calling on the newly-confirmed attorney general, Merrick Garland, to help facilitate “proper oversight” by the Senate into questions about how thoroughly the FBI investigated Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing. The supreme court justice was accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford and faced several other allegations of misconduct following Ford’s harrowing testimony of an alleged assault when she and Kavanaugh were in high school. Kavanaugh denied the claims. The FBI was called to investigate the allegations during the Senate confirmation process but was later accused by some Democratic senators of conducting an incomplete background check. For example, two key witnesses – Ford and Kavanaugh – were never interviewed as part of the probe. Among the concerns listed in Whitehouse’s letter to Garland are allegations that some witnesses who wanted to share their accounts with the FBI could not find anyone at the bureau who would accept their testimony and that it had not assigned any individual to accept or gather evidence. “This was unique behavior in my experience, as the Bureau is usually amenable to information and evidence; but in this matter the shutters were closed, the drawbridge drawn up, and there was no point of entry by which members of the public or Congress could provide information to the FBI,” Whitehouse said. He added that, once the FBI decided to create a “tip line”, senators were not given any information on how or whether new allegations were processed and evaluated. While senators’ brief review of the allegations gathered by the tip line showed a “stack” of information had come in, there was no further explanation on the steps that had been taken to review the information, Whitehouse said. “This ‘tip line’ appears to have operated more like a garbage chute, with everything that came down the chute consigned without review to the figurative dumpster,” he said. He also criticized FBI director Chris Wray, who President Joe Biden has elected to remain in place, for not answering questions about the investigation. The FBI did not respond to a request for comment. The DOJ did not respond to a request for comment. While it is unclear whether the FBI would re-open an investigation into Kavanaugh, who is now one of nine justices on the Supreme Court, the letter could push Garland to force the DOJ to respond to questions about the investigation into Kavanaugh. Whitehouse said he is seeking answers about “how, why, and at whose behest” the FBI conducted a “fake” investigation if standard procedures were violated, including standards for following allegations gathered through FBI “tip lines”.

  • Actor Elliot Page wants to advocate for other transgender people

    The actor told Time magazine that he wanted to use his "privilege and platform to help in the ways I can."

  • Hundreds arrested in Miami as spring breakers ignore COVID protocols

    "If you're coming here because you think anything goes, you're going to have a terrible time. We're going to arrest you," Mayor Dan Gelber said.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s Post-Presidency Body

    ABCIt’s been just about two months since Donald Trump departed the White House for Mar-a-Lago so Jimmy Kimmel decided to check in on how he was doing Monday night.“This is what our former president is up to,” the late-night host said during his monologue, telling his viewers about the recent report concerning Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, “she of the plumped lips” who has a charity called ‘Big Dog Ranch Rescue’ that “paid almost two million dollars to Mar-a-Lago, which is owned by guess who, over the past seven years.”“That doesn’t sound suspicious at all,” Kimmel added.But what the host really wanted to talk about were the disturbing Twitter posts from Trump “sycophants” that emerged from the charity’s latest event over the weekend.“President Trump is looking better than ever before!!” one Trump supporter tweeted. “He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!!”John Oliver Breaks Down Why Tucker Carlson Is a White SupremacistBrigitte Gabriel, who leads the anti-Muslim group ACT for America, added, “President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever!”“OK, listen, I get that you support Donald Trump,” Kimmel said. “But put that picture back up for a second.”“He doesn’t look strong and he definitely doesn’t look fantastic,” he added. “He looks like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips. He looks like a bowl of mashed potatoes in pants.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Guam delivered on its promise to gift Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies after she falsely said the territory is a foreign country

    Guam's governor also previously offered to send Rep. Greene educational resources about the US territory.

  • Rare Arctic walrus spotted off the coast of Ireland may have drifted far from home during a nap, one expert said

    Another expert disagreed, positing that the walrus may have ventured there in search of food or a new place to breed.

  • Kremlin says pressure on countries to reject Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is unprecedented

    The Kremlin said on Tuesday that pressure on some countries to refuse to buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was at unprecedented levels but had no chance of succeeding. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks when asked to comment on a U.S. government report which appeared to show that the United States had tried to dissuade Brazil from buying Sputnik V. The report, published on the website of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), detailed the work of the U.S. Office of Global Affairs (OGA) in "combating malign influences in the Americas".

  • People infected with the coronavirus variant found in the UK are up to 64% more likely to die than those with other strains

    New studies suggest the coronavirus variant first reported in the UK, B.1.1.7, is linked to higher mortality rates than other strains.

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? The differences are small but they do exist.

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But as the supply expands, there are small differences.