Encrypted messaging app Signal stops working in China

Photo illustration of Signal messaging app
·1 min read

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Encrypted messaging app Signal appeared to no longer be working in China without the use of a virtual private network (VPN) on Tuesday morning, users in the country said.

China's cyber authorities have become increasingly strict in recent years, widening the scope of apps, media outlets and social media sites banned in the country.

Signal's website was also inaccessible in China on Tuesday morning.

The app was still available on Apple's China app store as of Tuesday morning, and the app and website appeared to be working normally in Hong Kong.

Signal's press team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Cyberspace Administration of China could not immediately be reached for comment.

The app was already unavailable on third-party Android stores in China, where Google services are largely blocked.

On several occasions the app had previously stopped working in China without VPN with no reason given, only for usage to resume.

Signal saw a surge in downloads worldwide after January 6 when WhatsApp updated its privacy terms, reserving the right to share user data, including location and phone number, with its parent Facebook Inc and units such as Instagram and Messenger.

Signal had been downloaded close to 510,000 times on iOS in China, and has been downloaded 100 million times worldwide on the App Store and Google Play combined, according to data company Sensor Tower.

Tencent's all-in-one mobile app WeChat is China's dominant messaging app, with its payment functions and other services, boasts more than a billion users globally.

(Reporting by David Kirton in Shenzhen; Additional reporting by the Beijing newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • Dow, S&P Close at Records as Stimulus Payments Land

    U.S. stocks rose Monday as fiscal stimulus begins to reach the economy and interest rates stabilized following their recent rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 175 points, or 0.53%, with the S&P 500 up 0.65%. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.05%, still shy of its high.

  • Tesla Faces Yet Another NHTSA Probe Over 'Violent Crash' In Detroit

    A “violent crash” involving a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Reuters reported Monday. What Happened: The automobile safety agency in the United States said Monday that it had taken cognizance of the “violent crash that occurred on March 11 in Detroit involving a Tesla and a tractor trailer." NHTSA said it had launched a Special Crash Investigation (SCI) team to probe the crash. Why It Matters: The agency has already formed nearly a dozen SCI teams to look into previous Tesla crashes related to the vehicle’s Autopilot system, noted Reuters. There is no clarity whether the Autopilot was involved in the Detroit accident. The Elon Musk-led automaker is also under investigation in South Korea after a Tesla X crashed into a wall, causing a fatality. See Also: Elon Musk Says Safety 'Primary Design Goal' For Tesla As NHTSA Expands Probe Last month, Tesla agreed to recall 134,951 Model S, X vehicles after the U.S. regulator found issues with the vehicles’ touch screen displays. Musk revealed this weekend that Tesla has been revoking access to its full-self driving software for drivers who have been found to not be paying enough attention to the road. Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2.05% higher at $707.94 on Monday and fell 0.84% in the after-hours trading. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Revokes FSD Beta Access For Driver Who Don't Pay 'Sufficient Attention To The Road'The World's Grumpiest Cat Finds Love — Fetching ,000 In NFT Sale© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What America Can Learn from China about Infrastructure Investment

    Thirty years ago, the road from Beijing to Hong Kong was an unimportant corridor for Chinese economic growth. Beijing understood that for China to become a global economic power, it needed world-class infrastructure. China engaged in a multidecade investment project to develop thousands of miles of roads and railways.

  • China electric cars: Xpeng receives US$77 million investment from Guangdong government to strengthen expansion plan

    The Chinese EV start-up listed in New York said on Monday that the fresh funds would be given to one of its subsidiaries to strengthen its R&D capabilities and support its rapid growth. Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. The financing follows a 4 billion yuan investment by an arm of the Guangzhou government last September and a credit line of 12.8 billion yuan from major state-owned banks in January. Guangzhou is the capital of Guangdong province. XPeng founder and CEO He Xiaopeng. Photo: Simon Song alt=XPeng founder and CEO He Xiaopeng. Photo: Simon Song> Local governments, echoing Beijing's ambitions of building China into a global leader in EV, have been providing billions of yuan in financing to support promising start-ups like Xpeng, NIO and Li Auto. But they still lag behind the US carmaker in terms of sales in the world's largest EV market. In 2020, Xpeng delivered 27,041 units, an increase of 112.5 per cent year on year. But it represented only one-fifth of Tesla's sales of 137,459 units last year. "There is competition among local governments to support promising EV companies that have the potential to create a mammoth industrial chain for their cities and provinces," said Ding Haifeng, a consultant with financial advisory firm Integrity. "And the government's financial support is of great significance to the start-ups as they are still burning cash in their bid for rapid expansion." Such support helped NIO to emerge from the brink of bankruptcy in the first half of 2020 after it received government funding worth US$1 billion. Beijing wants 20 per cent of new cars hitting the streets to be new-electric vehicles (NEVs) - comprising pure electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell cars - by 2025. The targeted sales could translate into more than 4 million units of NEVs. UBS predicted that China would sell 6.6 million EVs in 2025 and three out of five new cars on China's roads in 2030 would be powered by battery packs. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • What Musk's 'Technoking' Title, Tesla's New Truck Exec Mean For Automaker's Tech, Bitcoin, Semi Plans

    Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) revealed an added title for CEO Elon Musk and a management change in two SEC filings Monday. The Tesla Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has a Neutral rating on Tesla with a $950 price target. The Tesla Thesis: The title of "Technoking of Tesla" is a hint at Musk viewing Tesla as a technology disruptor in the future, especially with robotaxis, full self-driving and massive technology advancements on the horizon, Ives said in a note. The new title of "Master of Coin" given to CFO Zach Kirkhorn is a signal that the company will increase its Bitcoin ownership in the coming years, the analyst said. The company may have made roughly $1.2 billion in paper profit on its bitcoin investment, he said. Related Link: Tesla Gets A Street High ,200 Price Target: 'The Fireworks Aren't Over Yet' Jerome Guillen moving to the heavy truck frontier is a significant strategic move, underlining Tesla's plans to double down on its semi and trucking vision over the next few years, Ives said. Over the weekend, Tesla released a video of its new electric semi-truck prototype on the test track at Fremont, the analyst said. "We continue to believe this is a 2022 model release that will be discussed in more detail over the coming months from Tesla as production plans start to develop." Tesla's success in ramping its EV initiatives and demand in China for the month of March will likely catalyze shares higher, according to Wedbush. TSLA Price Action: At last check, Tesla shares were down 0.17% to $693.52. Related Link: Tesla In Talks With Tata Power For India Charging Infrastructure Photo courtesy of Tesla. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Anointed 'Technoking of Tesla,' CFO Zach Kirkhorn Named 'Master Of Coin'Tesla In Talks With Tata Power For India Charging Infrastructure© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin Plunges Below $55K Amid Weak Institutional Inflows, Profit Taking

    "This does not mean the bull run is over, it just means that profit taking is happening," according to market analyst Lark Davis.

  • The Fed keeps 'lying to us': strategist on rising rates

    Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Genuity Chief Markets Strategist joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how markets are faring as investors worry about rising rate hikes amid the pandemic.

  • Taiwanese horror game ‘Devotion’ returns after China controversy

    After it was pulled from Steam and GOG, the Taiwanese horror game 'Devotion' is back on sale.

  • AMC soars on plans to reopen some California movie theaters this week

    AMC is rising today after it announced plans to reopen some movie theaters in California this week. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre discusses.

  • South Korean province orders COVID testing for foreigners, sparking complaints of xenophobia

    South Korea's most populous province has ordered all of its foreign workers to be tested for COVID-19 by March 22, sparking complaints of long lines and logistical problems, as well as of implicit xenophobia in government messaging. Last week, Gyeonggi province issued a sweeping administrative order mandating all international workers be tested after at least 275 foreigners tested positive, many in outbreaks at manufacturing plants. The province says the order covers roughly 85,000 registered foreigners as well as an unknown number of potential undocumented workers, while those who don't comply could face fines of up to 3 million won ($2,640).

  • New York Manufacturing Expands Most Since 2018 as Prices Climb

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturing in New York expanded in March by the most since November 2018 as a growing number of factories in the state reported paying more for materials and charging higher prices.The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s general business conditions index rose to 17.4 from 12.1 a month earlier, a report Monday showed. Figures above zero indicate expansion, and the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a reading of 15.Prices paid for materials increased 6.6 points to 64.4, while a gauge of prices received edged up 0.8 point to 24.2 -- both the highest since May 2011. More manufacturers also said they expect higher input costs and prices received in the next six months.Delivery times also lengthened, with the gauge rising to the highest since June 2018, and unfilled orders increased as the pandemic continued to disrupt supply chains. As a result, factory hiring is seen picking up over the next six months.The Fed bank’s measure of future employment jumped 14.8 points to 31.4, the highest since June 2010.The Empire State report is the first of several regional Fed manufacturing indexes to be released this month.The bank’s gauge of shipments surged by 17.1 points to 21.1, the strongest reading since November 2018.Optimism about economic conditions over the next six months increased among New York manufacturers. The regional Fed bank’s future index rose to 36.4 from 34.9.(Adds graphic)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • National Landing BID And Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) Announce $100K "Love Local" Relief Program Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    National Landing BID And Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) Announce $100K "Love Local" Relief Program Amid COVID-19 PandemicPR NewswireARLINGTON, Va., March 15, 2021Funds Will Support Open and Eligible National Landing Restaurants and Small BusinessesARLINGTON, Va.

  • Why Shares of Extended Stay America Jumped 14.8% on Monday

    Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) jumped as much as 14.8% in trading on Monday after the company announced it would be acquired. Extended Stay America announced that a 50/50 joint venture between funds backed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group would acquire the company for $19.50 per share, or about $6 billion total, paid in cash. Based on where shares are trading, the market doesn't anticipate a bidding war for Extended Stay America.

  • Spring break or bust: Millions board flights as pandemic enters second year

    The TSA screened 1.4 million passengers Friday, March 12, the most since Jan. 3. It was the 17th day of 2021 where passenger counts topped 1 million.

  • Yellen to meet religious leaders, NGO group pushing for debt relief

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet on Tuesday with Jubilee USA Network, a non-profit group that advocates for debt relief for developing countries, and senior religious leaders from large U.S. Christian and Jewish faith groups. The online meeting will focus on ways to increase resources to help poor and middle income countries contain the COVID-19 pandemic, permanent debt restructuring and climate change, said Eric LeCompte, executive director of Jubilee USA Network.

  • Apple shares lift Dow, S&P to record highs

    A rally in shares of Apple lifted the Dow and S&P 500 to record highs in a choppy session Monday ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting. Bullish comments from several airlines drove investors to scoop up travel-related stocks. But others took profit in recent outperformers like banks and energy stocks as Treasury yields ticked lower.Winthrop Capital Management portfolio manager Adam Coons: “You’re seeing interest rates down. As they take those profits, they’re moving into fixed income which is sold off. You’re just seeing a very short-term rotation in the market now in terms of positioning.” The Dow closed higher for a seventh straight session, up a half percent. The S&P 500 added seven-tenth percent, and the Nasdaq gained 1%.Airlines were among the S&P’s biggest winners after Delta, Southwest and United said leisure bookings were rising. Other travel-related stocks joined the rally – Carnival and MGM Resorts among them.Eli Lilly shares dropped 9%. Analysts said “mixed” results from a mid-stage trial on its experimental Alzheimer’s drug reduced the chances of its accelerated approval.And Tesla shares rose 2%. No joke: CEO Elon Musk added “Technoking of Tesla” to his list of official titles in a regulatory filing.

  • Funerals to be held for slain Myanmar activists as violence escalates

    Security forces shot dead at least 20 people on Monday in addition to the 74 killed a day earlier, including many in a suburb of Yangon where Chinese-financed factories were torched, according to advocacy group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). In further violence overnight, a medical worker in the Dawbon area of Yangon said one person died and six were injured after security forces broke up a protest. "We had to flee ... because they (security forces) threatened if we didn't leave the body they would shoot us," the worker said by telephone, asking not be identified.

  • Sharp jump in US Navy transits to counter China under Trump

    Activity by the U.S. Navy in its campaign to challenge China's efforts to restrict transit in the South China Sea and in the Taiwan Strait increased sharply over the past two years. According to U.S. Navy data, war ships maneuvered close to artificial islands claimed and developed by China 10 times in 2019 and another 10 times last year, at least double the annual number going back to 2014. The increase in naval activity reflected the strident Trump administration views on China and the Pentagon's escalating efforts to counter Beijing's ongoing military expansion, which the U.S. believes is eroding its competitive edge.

  • China eases visa rules for recipients of its vaccines

    China said on Monday it will simplify visa applications for foreign nationals who have been inoculated with Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines, its latest small step towards normalising international travel. Vaccinated passengers travelling to China by air will still need to show negative tests as under current rules, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, according to an official transcript of a daily briefing. Travellers "should abide by China's relevant regulations on quarantine and observation after entering China," Zhao said, adding that China was willing to carry out mutual recognition of vaccination with other nations.

  • Exclusive: U.S. Congress launches probe into multibillion-dollar 'clean coal' tax credit

    The U.S. Congress is investigating a multibillion-dollar subsidy for chemically treated coal that is meant to reduce smokestack pollution, after evidence emerged that power plants using the fuel produced more smog not less. The Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress, is examining the refined coal tax credit program which generates at least $1 billion a year for U.S. corporations, according to GAO analysts that contacted Reuters requesting information. Three U.S. Democratic senators called for the investigation after a Reuters Special Report series in December 2018 revealed that many power plants burning the fuel, which supporters call "clean coal", pumped out more pollution than previously.