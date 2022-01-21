Encryption: UK data watchdog criticises government campaign

·3 min read
A stock photo of a girl using a phone
A stock photo of a girl using a phone

A Home Office-backed campaign against the rollout of ultra-secure messaging apps by social media firms has been criticised by the UK data watchdog.

The No Place to Hide campaign says Facebook should abandon plans for end-to-end encryption in its Messenger app, saying it helps to hide child abuse.

But the Information Commissioner's Office argues the technology strengthens children's online safety.

A delay "leaves everyone at risk, including children," it told the BBC.

Stephen Bonner, the ICO's executive director for innovation and technology, said end-to-end encryption helped keep children safe online by not allowing "criminals and abusers to send them harmful content or access their pictures or location".

"The discussion on end-to-end encryption use is too unbalanced to make a wise and informed choice. There is too much focus on the costs without also weighing up the significant benefits," he said.

End-to-end encryption (E2EE) is already used in the hugely popular WhatsApp, iMessage and Signal apps.

Meta plans to add it to Facebook Messenger and Instagram direct messages in 2023.

The system scrambles the contents of messages and calls so that only the end users can understand the data. Even the company processing the communications cannot decrypt the content which means that law enforcement are unable to access the information to potentially catch or convict criminal using the technology.

infographic on end to end encryption
infographic on end to end encryption

For years, authorities in the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, US, India and Japan, plus law enforcement agencies such as Interpol and the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) have criticised the technology.

Identify abusers

Launching the campaign on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the No Place To Hide initiative said that rolling out E2EE would be "like turning the lights off on the ability to identify child sex abusers online".

Videos have been released on social media claiming that the technology will put children at risk from predators.

The campaign says it is "not opposed to end-to-encryption in principle" but wants social media companies to "find a solution that protects privacy without putting children at even greater risk".

The Home Office backed the campaign launch, saying: "Our view is that online privacy and cyber-security must be protected, but that these are compatible with safety measures that can ensure the detection of child sexual exploitation and abuse."

But it declined to respond to the intervention by the ICO, an independent public body which reports to the government.

The ICO argues that E2EE serves an important role in safeguarding privacy and online safety and says it looks forward to being a participant in the continuing discussion around the tech.

"Having access to encrypted content is not the only way to catch abusers," Mr Bonner said.

"Law enforcers have other methods such as listening to reports of those targeted, infiltrating the groups planning these offences, using evidence from convicted abusers and their systems to identify other offenders."

The ICO says the government should continue to maximise law enforcement techniques instead of seeking to weaken encryption.

"Until we look properly at the consequences, it is hard to see any case for reconsidering the use of E2EE," it said.

Rob Jones from the National Crime Agency told the BBC any move to roll out of end-to-end encryption needed to "maintain the ability to protect children and identify images of abuse. A jump to E2EE without this capability risks turning the lights out for law enforcement worldwide".

He added: "The NCA and UK policing currently make over 500 arrests and safeguard more than 650 children every month as a direct result of industry reports of child sexual abuse material.

"That will become much more challenging under E2EE."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Late Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The volatility that’s gripped financial markets this year tightened its hold on American stocks, with a late-session plunge sending the Nasdaq 100 Index into a correction.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism a

  • Hong Kong hamster massacre: Residents resist 'zero covid' city's pet project

    HONG KONG - When they came for the hamsters, it proved to be the last straw for long-suffering residents of Hong Kong. The city has endured, and largely complied with, extreme and often baffling pandemic rules. Schools and gyms are closed, and restaurants must shut at 6 p.m. Air travel with most major hubs has been severed. Playgrounds are sealed off with tape.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. But when the government an

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Skyrocket 1,000% (or More) by 2026

    The competitive advantages and differentiation offered by this crypto trio could send them to the moon.

  • Missed Out on Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now

    The world's second-most valuable cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), had an outstanding 2021, rising 409% during the 12-month period. Over the past three- and five-year periods, Ethereum has skyrocketed over 2,600% and 33,000%, respectively. While digital assets are extremely volatile and have a lot left to prove, there are some promising projects out there that have smart-contract functionality just like Ethereum.

  • Missed Out on Ethereum? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was the first blockchain-powered smart contracts platform, and it has evolved into the largest ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps), software that runs on a peer-to-peer network rather than centralized corporate servers. Ethereum is also the most popular decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, with $147 billion invested on the platform. Not surprisingly, the price of Ethereum has skyrocketed over 2,600% in the last three years.

  • Why Ethereum Whales Could Be Diversifying to MATIC, LINK

    While the larger mood seemed to be turning slightly bullish for the top assets Ethereum whales presented a curious sentiment.

  • 5 of the Fastest-Scaling Cryptocurrencies

    As has become a common theme in recent years, cryptocurrencies were practically unstoppable in 2021. The aggregate value of all digital currencies ended the year around $2.2 trillion, marking a near-tripling in 12 months. The reason investors are so excited about cryptocurrencies is the potential utility of the blockchain technology that underlies them.

  • Will Solana Pass Cardano as the Top Ethereum Threat Again?

    Solana and Cardano have been jockeying for position in a tight race over the past three months. They can both win this particular race.

  • Shiba Inu and CoinMarketCap Settle Dispute over Wormhole Addresses

    Shiba Inu’s team criticized CoinMarketCap’s earlier reluctance to work with it on the disputed contract addresses.

  • Why Cardano Jumped 30% This Past Week. Should You Buy?

    A possible price driver could be the new development phase Cardano just entered, which will significantly upgrade the coin once fully deployed.

  • DBS warns of SMS phishing scam after fake messages received by customers

    DBS Bank warns customers about fake SMS being sent to users claiming to be from the bank.

  • Ethereum may be Losing Ground to ETH-Killers like Solana

    The mushrooming of Ethereum killers in the crypto space could threaten Ethereum’s market monopoly as ETH loses ground in the NFT market.

  • Could Ethereum Overtake Bitcoin in 2022?

    Over the past two months, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have each shed more than 30% of their market values. Despite the recent losses, among cryptocurrency investors, the question of whether or not to go all-in on Bitcoin or Ethereum is a serious one. Ethereum's 409% surge in 2021 certainly helps to attract heavy attention to the platform.

  • Singapore shuts down all crypto ATMs

    The Monetary Authority of Singapore has shut down all cryptocurrency ATMs in the city-state following its recent guidelines on avoiding advertising crypto services to the public.

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams will convert his first paycheck into Bitcoin and Ether

    With the price of both Bitcoin and Ether dipping recently, the mayor could stand to profit from a potential sale of either coin down the line.

  • Banks in Singapore to remove clickable links in emails or SMS to customers: MAS

    In the next two weeks, banks in Singapore will remove clickable links in emails or SMS sent to retail customers and implement other additional measures amid the spate of recent phishing scams.

  • Tonga's internet may be cut off for weeks following eruption

    Tonga might not have internet access for weeks as its lone undersea cable was damaged following a volcano eruption.

  • The decentralized web is not decentralized

    Cryptocurrency zealots preaching the gospel of Web3 claim everything we do online will be powered by blockchains. Instead of large private companies managing speech and commerce on the internet, Web3 advocates say the next iteration of the internet will hand over much of that power to users. Cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance (DeFi) will give people alternatives to traditional banks and financial institutions.

  • Polygon to Delegate $189M Worth of MATIC to Bitfinex for Staking

    The new program may offer 41% in staking rewards on an annualized basis for a limited time.

  • 21 Shares Launches First Crypto ETP for Cosmos (ATOM)

    21 Shares announced the listing of the first crypto ETP for the Cosmos blockchain giving a good pump of over 10% to ATOM prices.