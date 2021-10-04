In the end, Belichick was biggest winner this week

Oct. 4—Who was the biggest winner here at Gillette Stadium late Sunday night?

Was it the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, improving to 3-1, and back on track to the standard winning percent of 75%?

Was it Tom Brady, who left his favorite stadium basically stealing a win from his old team, driving for a late field goal en route to taking down the coach who "didn't want him anymore?"

Was it Mac Jones, who if we're being honest, outplayed Brady, completing 30 of 41 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception? He did everything but win the game, showing vast improvement over the month.

Nope. Tampa and the two QBs were all consolation winners only.

The big winner was losing coach Bill Belichick.

Yup, the guy whose team, which some expected to make a Super Bowl run (I guess they still could), is now off to its worst start, 1-3, since 2001.

And Belichick's "victory" took place after the game, just before midnight, when he strolled over to the Bucs locker room to seek out Brady.

They went to a secret room somewhere in the tiny, guests' locker room, and they apparently chatted. And chatted.

Their meeting, according to reports, lasted about 20 minutes.

That's huge. The only time Belichick talks for 20 minutes is about the 1980s Giants or long-snapping.

This meeting was a long-time coming, particularly after the new tell-all book about the Patriots two-decades' run, "It's Better To Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness."

Among the many "stories" was that Brady was offended the Belichick refused to meet face-to-face upon Brady's eventual exodus out and instead their last discussion was by phone.

If that's true, as written, shame on Belichick. Even with their foundational disagreements, which are understandable on both sides, the duo did a lot for each and really should've handled it like the professionals they profess they are.

Story continues

Well, that meeting never happened. And we were stuck with this uber-rivalry that reared its ugly head for an entire week as they were to finally face off against each other on the field.

They did face off and if we're being honest, Belichick lost the game but won the war. Brady was a shell of himself, and like so many other great quarterbacks, Belichick made life very difficult for Brady last night.

Belichick searching out Brady after the game to make amends is wonderful in my opinion.

This is the way it was supposed to be and probably would've ended up being several years from now. But why wait years?

Belichick will never admit publicly what was said, that he accepted responsibility, which I believe he probably did, for what has transpired the last 20 months.

Brady seemed very appreciative of the meeting, implying a lot of what has been said and written about their relationship is not the truth.

Whatever.

The point that these two legends, who changed the landscape of football, and really pro sports here in New England, were able to shake hands and admit fault is a great thing.

Belichick is not the warmest guy. He's not the easiest to call and set up a meeting because Brady, or anyone, wouldn't want to be shunned for turned down.

While walking to the team bus after the game, Brady was like a new man, shaking hands with former teammates, Patriots employees, security guards and even the media.

We later found out why.

Belichick had to make the first move. And he did. And best of all it was after a loss.

That's both long overdue, but also very impressive. Belichick got a big win last night, really big, maybe in some ways the biggest of his career.

You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.