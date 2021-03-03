'When will it end?': How a changing virus is reshaping scientists’ views on COVID-19

  • FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker draws the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from a vial at Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center in Glendale
  • FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden hosts event on state of U.S. coronavirus vaccinations at the White House in Washington
  • FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations in Harpenden
1 / 3

'When will it end?': How a changing virus is reshaping scientists’ views on COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker draws the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from a vial at Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center in Glendale
Julie Steenhuysen and Kate Kelland
·7 min read

By Julie Steenhuysen and Kate Kelland

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chris Murray, a University of Washington disease expert whose projections on COVID-19 infections and deaths are closely followed worldwide, is changing his assumptions about the course of the pandemic.

Murray had until recently been hopeful that the discovery of several effective vaccines could help countries achieve herd immunity, or nearly eliminate transmission through a combination of inoculation and previous infection. But in the last month, data from a vaccine trial in South Africa showed not only that a rapidly-spreading coronavirus variant could dampen the effect of the vaccine, it could also evade natural immunity in people who had been previously infected.

“I couldn’t sleep” after seeing the data, Murray, director of the Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Reuters. “When will it end?” he asked himself, referring to the pandemic. He is currently updating his model to account for variants’ ability to escape natural immunity and expects to provide new projections as early as this week.

A new consensus is emerging among scientists, according to Reuters interviews with 18 specialists who closely track the pandemic or are working to curb its impact. Many described how the breakthrough late last year of two vaccines with around 95% efficacy against COVID-19 had initially sparked hope that the virus could be largely contained, similar to the way measles has been.

But, they say, data in recent weeks on new variants from South Africa and Brazil has undercut that optimism. They now believe that SARS-CoV-2 will not only remain with us as an endemic virus, continuing to circulate in communities, but will likely cause a significant burden of illness and death for years to come.

As a result, the scientists said, people could expect to continue to take measures such as routine mask-wearing and avoiding crowded places during COVID-19 surges, especially for people at high risk.

Even after vaccination, “I still would want to wear a mask if there was a variant out there,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to U.S. President Joe Biden, said in an interview. "All you need is one little flick of a variant (sparking) another surge, and there goes your prediction" about when life gets back to normal.

Some scientists, including Murray, acknowledge that the outlook could improve. The new vaccines, which have been developed at record speed, still appear to prevent hospitalizations and death even when new variants are the cause of infection. Many vaccine developers are working on booster shots and new inoculations that could preserve a high level of efficacy against the variants. And, scientists say there is still much to be learned about the immune system's ability to combat the virus.

Already, COVID-19 infection rates have declined in many countries since the start of 2021, with some dramatic reductions in severe illness and hospitalizations among the first groups of people to be vaccinated.

WORSE THAN FLU

Murray said if the South African variant, or similar mutants, continue to spread rapidly, the number of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization or death this coming winter could be four times higher than the flu. The rough estimate assumes a 65% effective vaccine given to half of a country’s population. In a worst-case scenario, that could represent as many as 200,000 U.S. deaths related to COVID-19 over the winter period, based on federal government estimates of annual flu fatalities.

His institute’s current forecast, which runs to June 1, assumes there will be an additional 62,000 U.S. deaths and 690,000 global deaths from COVID-19 by that point. The model includes assumptions about vaccination rates as well as the transmissibility of the South African and Brazilian variants.

The shift in thinking among scientists has influenced more cautious government statements about when the pandemic will end. Britain last week said it expects a slow emergence from one of the world’s strictest lockdowns, despite having one of the fastest vaccination drives.

U.S. government predictions of a return to a more normal lifestyle have been repeatedly pushed back, most recently from late summer to Christmas, and then to March 2022. Israel issues “Green Pass” immunity documents to people who have recovered from COVID-19 or been vaccinated, allowing them back into hotels or theaters. The documents are only valid for six months because it’s not clear how long immunity will last.

“What does it mean to be past the emergency phase of this pandemic?,” said Stefan Baral, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. While some experts have asked whether countries could completely eradicate any case of COVID-19 through vaccines and stringent lockdowns, Baral sees the goals as more modest, but still meaningful. “In my mind, it's that hospitals aren't full, the ICUs aren't full, and people aren't tragically passing,” he said.

“SCIENTIFIC WHIPLASH”

From the beginning, the new coronavirus has been a moving target.

Early in the pandemic, leading scientists warned that the virus could become endemic and “may never go away,” including Dr. Michael Ryan, head of the World Health Organization’s emergencies programme.

Yet they had much to learn, including whether it would be possible to develop a vaccine against the virus and how quickly it would mutate. Would it be more like measles, which can be kept almost entirely at bay in communities with high rates of inoculation, or flu, which infects millions globally each year?

For much of 2020, many scientists were surprised and reassured that the coronavirus had not changed significantly enough to become more transmissible, or deadly.

A major breakthrough came in November. Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE as well as Moderna Inc said their vaccines were around 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 in clinical trials, an efficacy rate that is much higher than any flu shot.

At least a few of the scientists Reuters interviewed said even in the wake of those results, they hadn’t expected the vaccines to wipe out the virus. But many told Reuters that the data raised hope within the scientific community that it would be possible to virtually eliminate COVID-19, if only the world could be vaccinated quickly enough.

“We all felt quite optimistic before Christmas with those first vaccines,” said Azra Ghani, chair in infectious disease epidemiology at Imperial College London. “We didn't necessarily expect such high-efficacy vaccines to be possible in that first generation.”

The optimism proved short-lived. In late December, the UK warned of a new, more transmissible variant that was quickly becoming the dominant form of the coronavirus in the country. Around the same time, researchers learned of the impact of the faster-spreading variants in South Africa and in Brazil.

Phil Dormitzer, a top vaccine scientist at Pfizer, told Reuters in November that the U.S. drugmaker’s vaccine success signaled the virus was "vulnerable to immunization" in what he called "a breakthrough for humanity." By early January, he acknowledged the variants heralded "a new chapter" in which companies will have to constantly monitor for mutations that could dampen the effect of vaccines.

In late January, the impact on vaccines became even clearer. Novavax’s clinical trial data showed its vaccine was 89% effective in a UK trial, but just 50% effective at preventing COVID-19 in South Africa. That was followed a week later by data showing the AstraZeneca PLC vaccine offered only limited protection from mild disease against the South African variant.

The most recent change of heart was considerable, several of the scientists told Reuters. Shane Crotty, a virologist at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in San Diego, described it as “scientific whiplash”: In December, he had believed it was plausible to achieve so-called "functional eradication" of the coronavirus, similar to measles.

Now, “getting as many people vaccinated as possible is still the same answer and the same path forward as it was on December 1 or January 1,” Crotty said, “but the expected outcome isn't the same.”

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago and Kate Kelland in London; additional reporting by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Cassell Bryan-Low)

Recommended Stories

  • COVID infections now rising in 55 areas – map shows rate in your area

    One in seven areas of the UK have seen a weekly rise in COVID cases, the latest government data reveals.

  • Which activities are safe once you're fully vaccinated? Experts say movies, travel, and family gatherings are on the table.

    Public-health experts say it's probably safe for vaccinated people to meet for dinner or gather together indoors.

  • Biden says there will be enough vaccine for American adults by end of May

    President Joe Biden announced a major partnership Tuesday afternoon between pharmaceutical giants Merck & Co. and Johnson & Johnson to help produce J&J's newly authorized vaccine and changed the vaccine timeline, saying there would be enough for every American adult by the end of May. Johnson & Johnson and Merck will work together to expand the production of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

  • Johnson & Johnson waiting on new plant approval to ship high volumes of vaccine: executive

    Johnson & Johnson is waiting on regulatory approval of a new, larger plant operated by contract manufacturer Catalent Inc to begin large-scale U.S. deliveries of its just-authorized COVID-19 vaccine following initial shipments this week, a top J&J executive said on Monday. J&J will ship nearly 4 million doses of the one-shot vaccine around the United States this week and expects to deliver another 16 million doses later this month. "The first doses come from a smaller plant, which we could start up earlier," J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels said in an interview.

  • Three new Ebola cases confirmed in Congo, two in Guinea

    Three new cases of Ebola have been confirmed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, bringing to 11 the number of cases since authorities declared a resurgence of the virus last month. In a separate outbreak of the disease in Guinea, the World Health Organization said two new confirmed cases have emerged, bringing the total to 17 in the first resurgence of the virus there since the world’s worst outbreak in 2013-2016. In Congo the new cases were detected in the Butembo health zone, Eugene Nzanzu Salita, the health minister of North Kivu province, told reporters.

  • 170 U.S. lawmakers urge Biden administration to push Turkey on rights

    One hundred seventy members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a bipartisan letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging President Joe Biden's administration to address "troubling" human rights issues as it formulates policy for dealings with Turkey. The letter, dated Feb. 26 and made public on Monday, notes that NATO ally Turkey has long been an important U.S. partner but says the administration of President Tayyip Erdogan has strained the relationship.

  • A national system to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines has largely failed as states rely on their own systems

    Operation Warp Speed tried to help states set priorities for COVID-19 vaccine distribution with Tiberius. Few states use it as designed.

  • House Democrats set for fresh months-long fight for Trump financial records

    The House Oversight Committee is preparing for a months-long battle seeking to obtain access to former President Trump's financial records, per a legal schedule outline proposed by their counsel Doug Letter on Tuesday.Why it matters: House Democrats say obtaining Trump's records would "promote transparency, enhance public confidence in the integrity of elected officials including the President, and prevent grave conflict of interests for this and any future presidents."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThey've already spent some two years seeking Trump's financial records via the courts."But the effort also has renewed relevance after Trump reemerged over the weekend, vowing vengeance upon his political adversaries and pledging to retain his stranglehold on GOP politics," notes Politico, which first reported this news.Details: Letter's filing in the federal District Court in Washington, D.C., shows the Oversight Committee had on Feb. 25 reissued a subpoena for Mazars USA, Trump's accounting firm. Any opposition to the subpoena would be due on May 19, and any reply by the Committee would be due June 2, per the filing. But appeals by Trump or the House could further extend the process.Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Pro-Trump channel awkwardly shuts down conspiracy theories to follow YouTube guidelines

    Anchors on RSBN have been playing conspiracy whack-a-mole, swatting down paranoid comments to which they themselves seem sympathetic.

  • Novavax COVID-19 shot could be cleared for U.S. use by May: CEO

    Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine could be cleared for use in the United States as soon as May if U.S. regulators authorize it based on data from the company's British trial, which could be completed "in the coming weeks," its chief executive said on Monday. However, Chief Executive Stanley Erck added that talks with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are ongoing and the agency may require Novavax to submit data from its U.S. trial, which could take an additional two months to complete, pushing back U.S. clearance to mid-summer. Novavax shares were off 5.6% at $226.85 in extended trading after initially rising following release of its quarterly results.

  • Rockets strike Iraqi base housing US troops ahead of Pope Francis visit

    Multiple rockets struck an airbase in Iraq hosting U.S. troops on Wednesday, according to a spokesman for U.S.-led coalition forces in the country.

  • The Long Tail of COVID-19: Is US Health Care Ready for the Mental Health Crisis That Will Follow?

    Well after the pandemic finally subsides, the world will still be forced to grapple with the mental health crisis that will follow in its wake. Worth surveyed 13 U.S. leaders across health care, mental health and telehealth to get their perspective on what’s next. The post The Long Tail of COVID-19: Is US Health Care Ready for the Mental Health Crisis That Will Follow? appeared first on Worth.

  • Working from home? Beware of these 4 allergy hot spots in your home

    If you've been noticing worse allergy symptoms since you started working from home, you're not alone. Watch out for these 4 allergy hot spots in your home.

  • What happens if Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns from office or is impeached over harassment allegations

    Cuomo has built a reputation as a fighter but could go down through resignation or impeachment as he faces multiple scandals.

  • Seychelles bids to reach COVID 'herd immunity' by mid-March

    The Indian Ocean island nation of Seychelles had one of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, and this month it aims to again break ground by reaching so-called “herd immunity." The country depends heavily on tourism, and when COVID-19 vaccinations in Seychelles began in January, some workers in the tourism industry were among the first to receive them, along with health workers and the president himself. Its vaccination drive started in January with 50,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine donated by the United Arab Emirates, a close trading partner, according to the Seychelles News Agency.

  • Biden claims vaccines will be available for all adults by the end of May — but there are caveats

    President Biden delivered some exciting news Tuesday, promising the United States will have enough COVID-19 vaccine supply by the end of May for every American adult to get a shot. President Biden says there will be enough vaccine doses for 300 million adults by end of May, two months earlier than previous projections. https://t.co/ZZvBZrzDbr pic.twitter.com/HI7PKdyVn4 — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) March 2, 2021 Just a few weeks ago, Biden had set the end of July as the target date for universal availability, but the timeline has been expedited, largely thanks to the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the arsenal. Biden couldn't account for the third shot when he last addressed the situation because it hadn't been granted emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration at the time. But that's where the caveats come in. Tuesday's announcement was primarily focused on an increase in supply, which is just one aspect of vaccine distribution. At least some of the hurdles that the U.S. currently faces in terms of actually getting people vaccinated could still be there in May. For example, Biden himself acknowledged that "it's not enough to have the vaccine supply, we need vaccinators — people to put the shots in people's arms," and, as Stat News points out, the president didn't highlight any new efforts to increase the number of vaccinators. That said, even though it's still unclear if every adult will actually be able to receive a vaccine by the end of May, the U.S. does appear to be consistently increasing its vaccination pace, so the supply increase may have come at the right time. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceReport: Some Fox News staffers are furious over Kayleigh McEnany joining the networkThe biggest jazz star you've never heard of

  • Contagious Brazil COVID-19 variant evades immunity, scientists warn

    A highly transmissible COVID-19 variant that emerged in Brazil and has now been found in at least 20 countries can re-infect people who previously recovered from the disease, scientists said on Tuesday. In a study of the mutant virus's emergence and its spread in the Amazon jungle city of Manaus, the scientists said the variant - known as P.1 - has a "unique constellation of mutations" and had very rapidly become the dominant variant circulating there. Out of 100 people in Manaus who had previously recovered from infection with the coronavirus, "somewhere between 25 and 61 of them are susceptible to re-infection with P.1," said Nuno Faria, a virus expert at Imperial College London, who co-led the research which has not yet been peer reviewed.

  • Why the EU is sitting on millions of unused Covid vaccines

    A false report in German media, comments made by Emmanuel Macron, and possible Russian disinformation have made Europeans hesitant to accept the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Senate COVID-19 relief package includes checks, but drops minimum wage, transit projects

    The Senate version of the pandemic-related aid package kicks off a race to finish the bill before March 14.

  • The U.S. coronavirus vaccines aren't all the same

    The U.S. now has three COVID-19 vaccines, and public health officials are quick — and careful — to say there’s no bad option. But their effectiveness, manufacturing and distribution vary.Why it matters: Any of the authorized vaccines are much better than no vaccine, especially for people at high risk of severe coronavirus infections. But their differences may fuel perceptions of inequity, and raise legitimate questions about the best way to use each one. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Under the threat of new variants, vaccinating as many people as fast as possible is key to controlling the outbreak in the U.S. Public health experts are generally united in saying that Americans should get whichever vaccine they are offered first.All three vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. — from Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson — registered a very high efficacy in preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19.“The efficacy against severe disease [is] greater than 85%, and there have been no hospitalization or deaths in multiple countries, even in countries that have the variants,” NIAID Director Anthony Fauci said of the Johnson & Johnson shot this weekend on ABC’s “This Week.” “Be careful when you try to parse this percent versus that.”It is difficult to compare the vaccines head-to-head based on existing clinical trial data, but there are key differences.The most obvious is the dosing. J&J requires only one shot, although a second booster dose is being tested. Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines require two doses, a few weeks apart. Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines have, so far, been more effective than the J&J vaccine in clinical trials at preventing any symptomatic disease. Some experts quickly point out that the vaccines weren’t compared directly against one another, so the differences may be on paper only.But on paper, those differences appear significant: The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines offer protection of more than 90%, while J&J’s efficacy against symptomatic disease is 66%. On the other hand, some people may prefer J&J’s one-and-done approach. It appears to offer protection against a variant that originated in South Africa. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines appear to be less effective against this variant, though it is unclear how much less effective and the companies are studying it.J&J is also cheaper and easier to ship than the other two shots.Yes, but: Whether the vaccines are equally as good or not, the efficacy numbers are already fueling the perception of a two-tiered vaccine system, the Washington Post reports.“J&J is going to be a challenge for all of us,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told WaPo in an interview.And if the J&J vaccine is heavily used in communities of color, which have already borne the brunt of the pandemic, trust could be further eroded.“If we end up with a hierarchy that says all rich White people get Pfizer, and all poor Black people get J&J, that would be a problem,” Helene Gayle, president and chief executive of the Chicago Community Trust, told the Post.What they’re saying: “The whole thing is awkward. Everyone is treading on eggshells, because we want to get the right message across,” said John Moore, a Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Cornell University. “The nuances are very hard because we don’t have concrete answers to every question.”In an ideal world, it may make sense to give the J&J vaccine to younger people, he said, because that would potentially lower the risk of resistant variants emerging. “The problem is, we don’t really have the luxury of time or of doing all the clinical trials you’d like to see done.”What we’re watching: "Trying to convince people that the vaccines are all equal isn’t going to work. People are making claims that go beyond the solid data we have, and that’s a risky proposition. We’re going to see the differences in rates of adverse events, for example, pretty quickly for ourselves once we know lots of people getting vaccinated," clinical-trial expert Hilda Bastian told Vox."Especially when the fear of major outbreaks subsides — prematurely — and we’re trying to get younger people to accept vaccination, adverse reactions are going to matter to people."The bottom line: “The worst option is no vaccine. And in the end, any of these approved vaccines is better than no vaccine, and that’s absolutely solid,” Moore said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.